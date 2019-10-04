An image posted to Reddit shows off what appears to be HomeKit Secure Video's UI. Apple gave the briefest of looks at WWDC, but this is a little more comprehensive.

At WWDC in June, Apple teased a new feature known as HomeKit Secure Video , which provides greater security and privacy for cameras inside your home. Since then, however, there's been no update as to when the feature would — until now.

In the image, the UI shows a timeline along with the events that occurred that day. Each event appears to feature an icon of what was detected, including a person, dog, and car. There are mic and volume buttons, and a button for sharing the captured video.

Apple said HomeKit Secure Video will analyze video on a local Apple device, such as an iPhone or iPad, and if something is detected, footage will then be uploaded to iCloud. Apple said only users, not Apple, can see that footage.

Users who have download the first beta of iOS 13.2 are reportedly being promoted to enabled HomeKit Secure Video. The only problem is cameras need to be updated to take advantage.

When HomeKit Secure Video does launch, cameras from Netatmo, Eufy, and Logitech will support the feature.

These companies will support HomeKit Secure Video