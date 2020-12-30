In a press release, Amazon has announced that it is acquiring Wondery, a podcast publisher who was recently in talks with multiple companies about a potential acquisition.

We're pleased to announce that Wondery has signed an agreement to join Amazon Music. Wondery is an innovative podcast publisher with a track record of creating and producing top-rated podcasts that entertain and educate listeners, including "Dirty John," "Dr. Death," "Business Wars," and "The Shrink Next Door." Wondery is already delighting listeners with its collection of immersive podcasts, and the company is evolving this entertainment medium into a truly new and exciting experience.

Surprisingly, it appears that Wondery's podcasts will still be available on multiple platforms. Many recent podcast or podcasting network acquisitions reached a sale due to making the content exclusive to a specific platform, like the Joe Rogan Experience becoming a Spotify exclusive podcast.