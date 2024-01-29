The iMore Show Podcast — Episode 875: Apple's Macintosh Turns 40!

This week on The iMore Show, Daryl and Karen reminisce about the Macs they first used and owned as the Mac recently turned 40, and they share their all-time favorite Macs. With Killers of the Flower Moon scooping 13 Academy Award nominations, Karen shares her thoughts on the movie and whether Daryl will watch it after being disappointed with director Martin Scorsese's previous work, The Irishman.

At the time of recording, it was rumored that Apple may charge for some developers to roll out their own App Stores — but 'Future' Daryl from a day later appears to set the record straight.

They also discuss how playing multiplayer games on Vison Pro could work, and Karen reveals how she finally found the perfect weather app, in the form of Foreca.

Daryl Baxter Social Links Navigation Co-Host and iMore Features Editor Daryl Baxter is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form, in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives. Daryl also published a now best-selling book available in shops and online, called 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book is out in April 2024. Now at iMore as its Features Editor, he wants to dig deep into the depths of Apple products, features, and the company's rich history, looking at everything from the latest Apple Silicon to honoring what came before with the iPod Photo and the Macintosh. In his spare time, Daryl's usually found in a coffee shop, playing many retro games, such as Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch. Alongside this, he's also constantly replaying Metal Gear Solid 3 to beat his time with The End, and quoting The Simpsons to whoever may be nearby.