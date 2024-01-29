The iMore Show Podcast — Episode 875: Apple's Macintosh Turns 40!
The Mac turns 40, and we got some breaking news after we recorded this episode..
This week on The iMore Show, Daryl and Karen reminisce about the Macs they first used and owned as the Mac recently turned 40, and they share their all-time favorite Macs. With Killers of the Flower Moon scooping 13 Academy Award nominations, Karen shares her thoughts on the movie and whether Daryl will watch it after being disappointed with director Martin Scorsese's previous work, The Irishman.
At the time of recording, it was rumored that Apple may charge for some developers to roll out their own App Stores — but 'Future' Daryl from a day later appears to set the record straight.
They also discuss how playing multiplayer games on Vison Pro could work, and Karen reveals how she finally found the perfect weather app, in the form of Foreca.
Links from this week's show
- Promo code for Foreca: iMORE24 for 3 months of free ads!
- Mac turns 40: Forty facts you never knew about Apple's computing powerhouse
- Apple's most iconic computer hits an important milestone
- Killers of the Flower Moon scoops Best Picture Oscar nomination, Apple picks up 13 nods overall
- Sideloaded iPhone apps will still be reviewed by Apple and the company will 'collect fees from developers' who offer apps outside of its App Store
- Apple opens the floodgates in Europe
- Apple's new 'boost' to generative AI flags a very different approach to its competitors
- Apple Vision Pro's Game Room leaked ahead of launch
Daryl Baxter is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form, in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Daryl also published a now best-selling book available in shops and online, called 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book is out in April 2024.
Now at iMore as its Features Editor, he wants to dig deep into the depths of Apple products, features, and the company's rich history, looking at everything from the latest Apple Silicon to honoring what came before with the iPod Photo and the Macintosh.
In his spare time, Daryl's usually found in a coffee shop, playing many retro games, such as Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch. Alongside this, he's also constantly replaying Metal Gear Solid 3 to beat his time with The End, and quoting The Simpsons to whoever may be nearby.
Karen has been fascinated with Apple products since buying the iPhone 3G in 2008. She started writing about Apple in 2010 and has been doing so ever since, besides a stint working as a retail specialist in the Apple Store in 2017 and 2018.
She has been a contributor for iMore since 2018 and began co-hosting the iMore Show in January 2021. In addition to her work at iMore, Karen is a part-time teacher. Karen is a fan of film, television, and entertainment in general; she squeezes in work as a movie extra whenever the opportunity comes her way.
Karen brings a broad perspective to the iMore Show, having had a completely "analog" childhood, witnessing the birth of the internet as a young adult, and raising three children in the early days of the digital age.
Feel free to reach out to Karen on her social media or via email, she loves to hear from listeners with comments, questions, or show ideas.
