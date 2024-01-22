The iMore Show Podcast — Episode 874: Apple Vision Pro preorders are live!

This week on The iMore Show, Daryl and Karen break down Apple Vision Pro preorders, and what Apple revealed with the headset's order page. They also wonder how the upcoming demo appointments could work with the many different Apple Stores across the US.

Already, eBay scalpers are selling Vision Pro for more than $10,000, and we wonder if paying over $300 a month for the 1TB model of the headset is realistic.

They also discuss the confirmation that importing a headset to use in another country is next to impossible, and Karen reveals how she got on with CARROT Weather.

Daryl Baxter Social Links Navigation Co-Host and iMore Features Editor Daryl Baxter is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form, in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives. Daryl also published a now best-selling book available in shops and online, called 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book is out in April 2024. Now at iMore as its Features Editor, he wants to dig deep into the depths of Apple products, features, and the company's rich history, looking at everything from the latest Apple Silicon to honoring what came before with the iPod Photo and the Macintosh. In his spare time, Daryl's usually found in a coffee shop, playing many retro games, such as Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch. Alongside this, he's also constantly replaying Metal Gear Solid 3 to beat his time with The End, and quoting The Simpsons to whoever may be nearby.