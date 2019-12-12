India has become an increasingly more important focal point for Amazon. The company is even launching some new features in India first, before bringing them to Western markets and, now, it's launching an Audible experience that is exclusively tailored to India. Even more importantly, the new service, named Audible Suno, is entirely free to access, with no ads, and no sign-up requirements (via TechCrunch).

Audible Suno boasts more than 60 originals and exclusives in its library, which contains audio content in both Hindi and English. It also features some of the most famous Indian celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Vir Das, and many more.

The company's founder announced the launch as follows: