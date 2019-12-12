What you need to know
- Audible is launching an exclusive service for India named Audible Suno.
- Suno features more than 60 originals and exclusives for Indian users in both Hindi and English.
- The service is entirely free, with no ads, and no sign-ups.
India has become an increasingly more important focal point for Amazon. The company is even launching some new features in India first, before bringing them to Western markets and, now, it's launching an Audible experience that is exclusively tailored to India. Even more importantly, the new service, named Audible Suno, is entirely free to access, with no ads, and no sign-up requirements (via TechCrunch).
Audible Suno boasts more than 60 originals and exclusives in its library, which contains audio content in both Hindi and English. It also features some of the most famous Indian celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Vir Das, and many more.
The company's founder announced the launch as follows:
I've always been passionate about the transformative power of the spoken word, and I'm delighted to be able to offer this breadth of famous voices and culturally resonant genres with unlimited access, ad-free and free of charge.
The content on offer currently features a mixed bag of 'dramas, talk-show, self-development, spirituality, and more.' You can access it all by downloading the new Audible Suno app on the Play Store. While iOS users don't get their own dedicated app, they can still access all of Audible Suno's content from the regular Audible Premium app on Apple's platforms. Of course, you do have to be in India to do so.
