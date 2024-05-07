Logic Pro for iPad 2 brings big AI updates for musicians, and Mac users aren't forgotten either

Apple's "Let Loose" event showed off new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, as well as the M4 chip, but software got a mention too.

Alongside Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro is getting some sizeable new updates. Logic Pro 2, the latest version for iPad, will offer AI features including Session Players, which expand on the Drummer setup offered by the last version with Bass and Keyboard players.

Apple says these AI musicians have been built in collaboration with real musicians, too.

Users can also use a new Stem Splitter tool to extract parts from single recordings, like an old voice note. Apple says Stem Splitter "can recover moments of inspiration from any audio file and separate nearly any mixed audio recording into four distinct parts: Drums, Bass, Vocals, and Other instruments", and this is done on-device.

ChromaGlow will also leverage AI and Apple Silicon like the latest M4 chip to "dial in the perfect tone with five different saturation styles".

Logic gets big upgrades on Mac and iPad

Logic Pro for Mac 11 and Logic Pro for iPad 2 will both launch on the App Store on May 13.

As for pricing, the Mac version will arrive as a free update for existing users, or be available for $199.99/£199.99 for new users. It requires macOS Ventura 13.5, and Stem Splitter and ChromaGlow will both require a Mac with Apple Silicon.

Logic Pro for iPad 2 will be a free upgrade for existing users, and will stick to the subscription model the first version arrived with. That means it'll cost $4.99/£4.99 per month, or $49/£49 per year, and will offer a one-month free trial for new users. You'll need iPadOS 17.4 or later, as well as and iPad with the M1 chip or later.

