What you need to know
- Several references to AMD APUs have been found in the new macOS beta.
- The references could point to Macs with AMD processors on the way.
- The codenames include Navi, Picasso, Renoir, and Van Gogh.
Several fresh references to AMD APU chips have been found in the macOS beta, prompting further speculation that Apple may be planning to release a Mac based on the AMD hardware.
As reported by MacRumors:
Over the last few months, an increasing number of references to AMD processors have been uncovered in macOS Catalina code, starting with the 10.15.2 beta in November and now continuing in the 10.15.4 beta.
Many of the references contain codenames of AMD APUs such as Picasso, Raven, Renoir, and Van Gogh. APU or Accelerated Processing Unit is AMD's marketing term for a CPU and GPU on a single chip.
MacOS 10.15.4 Beta 1— _rogame (@_rogame) February 6, 2020
NAVI12_A0
NAVI21_A0
PICASSO_A0
RAVEN2_A0
RAVEN_A0
RENOIR_A0
VANGOGH_A0 😳 pic.twitter.com/qFBHg5L0q0
Apple currently uses Intel Processors in its Mac range, and relies on graphics power from AMD, for example in the heavily customizable Mac Pro. The reference to AMD APUs could indicate a shift towards Mac hardware based around AMD, rather than Intel processors.
As the report notes, there aren't really any other reports regarding AMD-based Macs, and that "it is also possible the references are for internal testing only".
Most recently, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that Apple plans to introduce a new MacBook in the first half of 2020. That report states that the new Mac will be based on Apple's new scissor-mechanism keyboard.
DHS reportedly using database that tracks millions of smartphone users
A Wall Street Journal report claims that the Department of Homeland Security may have purchased access to a commercial database of cellphone location data, using it for immigration and border enforcement.
iPhone factory staff told not to return to work over Coronavirus fears
iPhone factory workers have been told not to return to Shenzhen, in order to comply with government virus prevention measures.
Dark Mode for WhatsApp finally coming to iPhone
WhatsApp for iOS is finally getting Dark Mode after the feature was added for testing in the latest WhatsApp beta!
Keep thieves' hands off your MacBook with a reliable laptop lock
Deter potential MacBook thieves with one of these locks on your MacBook.