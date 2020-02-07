Several fresh references to AMD APU chips have been found in the macOS beta, prompting further speculation that Apple may be planning to release a Mac based on the AMD hardware.

As reported by MacRumors:

Over the last few months, an increasing number of references to AMD processors have been uncovered in macOS Catalina code, starting with the 10.15.2 beta in November and now continuing in the 10.15.4 beta. Many of the references contain codenames of AMD APUs such as Picasso, Raven, Renoir, and Van Gogh. APU or Accelerated Processing Unit is AMD's marketing term for a CPU and GPU on a single chip.

Apple currently uses Intel Processors in its Mac range, and relies on graphics power from AMD, for example in the heavily customizable Mac Pro. The reference to AMD APUs could indicate a shift towards Mac hardware based around AMD, rather than Intel processors.

As the report notes, there aren't really any other reports regarding AMD-based Macs, and that "it is also possible the references are for internal testing only".

Most recently, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that Apple plans to introduce a new MacBook in the first half of 2020. That report states that the new Mac will be based on Apple's new scissor-mechanism keyboard.