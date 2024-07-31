Safari Technology Preview 200 launches with these improvements

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is here for anyone who wants to mess around with some of its latest experimental features.

Today, Apple released Safari Technology Preview 200. The latest version doesn't include any major features that end-users will notice but does include a number of notable updates for the underlying technology that powers the browser.

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version of Safari for users running a Mac that currently has macOS Sonoma or the upcoming macOS Sequoia — which is giving a huge upgrade to Safari — installed. The preview allows developers and the generally curious to test out the latest and greatest features of Apple's browser and provide feedback to the company before the public version goes live for everyone else.

What's new with Safari Technology Preview 200?

Apple has laid out in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 200 that it has released a number of updates:

CSS Fixed: Optimized Masonry Grids for items with a span of 1. (280919@main) (131407028)

JavaScript Implemented Uint8Array.prototype.toHex in SIMD. (280719@main) (131249821) Fixed class field initializers to disallow yield and await expressions. (280837@main) (119044881) Fixed DestructuringAssignmentTarget to be evaluated prior to calling [[Get]] or a stepping iterator. (281013@main) (121960976) Fixed throwing an exception for negative exponent in BigInt in the JIT compiler. (280841@main) (131051084) Fixed RegExp range quantifier to allow 2^53 - 1. (280953@main) (131710011)

Rendering Fixed garbled bold text caused by glyph lookup using the wrong font’s glyph IDs when multiple installed fonts have the same name. (281022@main) (129891005) (FB13909556) Fixed scrolling of content overflowing a flex item in an end-aligned flex container. (279992@main) (131201271)

Web Extensions Fixed Service Workers not appearing in the Develop menu or remote Web Inspector menu. (280912@main) (130712941)



If you want, you can download Safari Technology Preview and test it out for yourself. You can check out the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 200 on the Apple Developer website. It's currently unclear when the features in Safari Technology Preview 200 will make it to the general public.

If you want to try it on the latest software, you can try out macOS Sequoia as a developer or public user as well through Apple's beta programs.

