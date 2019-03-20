American Ninja Warrior (ANW) is a spin-off based on a Japanese TV show called Sasuke. Athletes from all over the United States compete to see who will be the American Ninja Warrior for each season. They do this by competing in a series of obstacle courses across America before taking on the National Finals on the Las Vegas Strip. Now, this ultimate sports competition is coming soon to your Nintendo Switch! On March 31 you can virtually climb the Warped Wall, scale up the Salmon Ladder, and swing your way across the course to see if you have what it takes to be the next American Ninja Warrior! Pre-order at Amazon Gameplay for American Ninja Warrior: Challenge

The most exciting part of ANW are the courses the athletes compete on. Not only will you be able to compete on the courses yourself during a solo career mode, but you can also create your own courses to challenge your friends and family with! There will be multiplayer and online leaderboard options for you to explore. The gameplay will test your reflexes by having you press buttons with only a moment's notice so your avatar can advance to the next section of the course. The goal is to make it to the end of the challenge and press the giant red button with a better time than anyone else. You'll also be able to create and customize your own character to use throughout the game! Earn money by completing challenges to upgrade your gear and style! How similar is it to the TV show?