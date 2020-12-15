What you need to know
- Among Us launched today on Nintendo Switch.
- Crossplay is enabled with the PC and mobile versions of the game.
- The social deduction game experienced a huge surge in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among Us was first released in 2018, but the social deduction game about trying to figure out which of your crew members is murdering everyone on your spaceship experienced a huge surge in popularity this year with streamers and gamers looking for a safe way to hang out with friends. Nintendo announced during today's Indie World Showcase that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch later today.
The game will allow crossplay with the mobile and PC versions of the game, making it easier than ever for groups to get together and accuse each other of being a traitor. Developer Innersloth had previously been working on a sequel to the game, but those plans were scrapped so it could focus on supporting and adding content to the original. They announced during The Game Awards that a new map dubbed The Airship will be releasing early next year.
Among Us' popularity has been driven by streamers, with U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar playing together during a get out the vote event ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The game requires players to vote on who they think is a traitor that needs to be kicked out an airlock, so the combination is more natural than you might think. During The Game Awards, it was also announced that Among Us would be coming to Xbox Game Pass. There's no word yet when the game might be coming to PlayStation.
If you're excited to play the game, check out or collection of guides for everything from setting up voice chat to finding your imposters.
