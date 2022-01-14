Apple's iPhone 14 is the talk of the town right now and it's still about eight months away from being announced. Now, a new report citing analyst Jeff Pu suggests we will see 120Hz ProMotion come to all iPhone 14 models, not just the Pro ones. The same report points to all four new iPhones coming with 6GB of RAM, too.

While current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models come with ProMotion and 6GB of RAM, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have a standard display and just 4GB of RAM. According to Jeff Pu via MacRumors, that's all going to change next year.

In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu claimed that all iPhone 14 models will feature ProMotion displays, compared to only Pro models currently. ProMotion enables a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother appearing content when watching video, gaming, or scrolling.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhones during a media event in September and recent reports are already making claims of a new display on the Pro models. Talk of the removal of the notch continues, with a new pill-shaped hole set to be joined by a circular one instead.

The same Jeff Pu note says that we should expect iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to start at 256GB of storage, too. Current flagship iPhones start at 128GB and go up from there. The best iPhone in terms of storage goes all the way up to 1TB now, with no suggestion that will change this year.