We might not have been wearing our Apple Watch Series 5 models for long, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already looking forward to the next one. Apple Watch Series 6 will likely arrive in September 2020 and the analyst believes it will be faster and more water resistant than Apple Watch Series 5.

This comes after MacRumors got its hands on an investor research note from TF International Securities, the firm Kuo is attached to.

Based on Kuo's beliefs we can expect next year's Apple Watch to come with faster performance, improved water resistance, and even improved wireless capabilties. That may or may not stretch to faster Wi-Fi and cellular speeds, though.

The belief is that this will all be made possible thanks to Apple's switch to liquid crystal polymer (LCP) when printing the flexible cirtcuit boards that will be used in the wearable.

Regardless of why any of these improvements are possible, the fact that they will be part of the Apple Watch Series 6 feature list shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone. I'm more interested in what new health features – if any – Apple will add next year.

But for now, can we just enjoy our new Apple Watch Series 5 for a while?