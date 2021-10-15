Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise paid DLC lets you design vacation homes for villagers

What you need to know

  • New paid DLC is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
  • It is called Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise.
  • It will release on November 5, 2021 and sells individually for $24.99.
  • This paid DLC can also be purchased as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

During today's Animal Crossing Direct, several announcements were made for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Among them was the announcement for brand new paid DLC called Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise. You'll be flown to an archipelago and work for resort developer Paradise Planning to create perfect little vacation homes for Animal Crossing villagers.

Lottie, a pink otter from previous Animal Crossing games, runs the company and works alongside a white little monkey named Niko and a blue walrus named Wardell. Clients will tell you what they're looking for in a vacation home and it's up to you to design it for them. There are also several vacant buildings on the archipelago and you can turn them into whatever facilities you'd like. For instance, a school or a restaurant. Get creative and share your ideas with others from around the world.

This paid DLC releases on November 5, 2021 and can be purchased individually for $24.99 or players can also purchase the DLC as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. Individual Memberships are $49.99 for one year while Family Memberships are $79.99 for one year. After purchasing the DLC, players can access it by going to the airport, talking ot Orville, and telling hime "I want to go to work".

