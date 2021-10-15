During today's Animal Crossing Direct, several announcements were made for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Among them was the announcement for brand new paid DLC called Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise. You'll be flown to an archipelago and work for resort developer Paradise Planning to create perfect little vacation homes for Animal Crossing villagers.

Lottie, a pink otter from previous Animal Crossing games, runs the company and works alongside a white little monkey named Niko and a blue walrus named Wardell. Clients will tell you what they're looking for in a vacation home and it's up to you to design it for them. There are also several vacant buildings on the archipelago and you can turn them into whatever facilities you'd like. For instance, a school or a restaurant. Get creative and share your ideas with others from around the world.