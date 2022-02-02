Yet another year has come and gone with Animal Crossing Toy Day and New Year's firmly in the rearview mirror. Now it's time to turn our attention to the year's first in-game celebration found in the form of Festivale. Islanders are visited by Pavé, the fabulous peacock, who brings with him plenty of color and cheer to light up the cold winter months. Here's everything you need to know about Animal Crossing Festivale and Pavé. One of the reasons that Animal Crossing is one of the best Nintendo Switch games is because it allows us to celebrate real-world holidays and seasonal events in-game. To learn more about other festivities, check out the Animal Crossing events calendar.

When is Animal Crossing Festivale?

This year Animal Crossing Festivale will be on February 15th. This festivity takes place the day before real-world Mardi Gras. Since the real-life holiday shifts depending on the year, Festivale is celebrated in either February or March. What is Festivale?

Festivale is marked by Pavé the peacock appearing on your Resident Service Plaza and confetti falling from the sky. Your villagers will dress in sparkling clothes and feathery headdresses. When you talk to Pavé, this fabulous bird sends players off to collect feathers. They can be caught with a net as they float down alongside the confetti. If players collect the proper color and amount of feathers, then Pavé rewards them with a dance, DIY recipe, or Festivale items. If you give Pavé a Rainbow Feather he will give you a Rainbow Festivale item in exchange. What to do on Festivale

It will likely take you about 25-30 minutes to complete the Festivale tasks. The Able Sisters should have Festivale clothes in their store. Dress up to make the day that much more fun. Here's what to do on Festivale. Talk to Pavé (he's on the Resident Service Plaza) to get the Rainbow Feather DIY. Run around your island and capture different feather colors (red, green, purple, blue) with your bug net. You can also wear a feather if you select it from your inventory. Talk to your villagers and see what feathers they have. You might be able to trade the feathers you have for a color you don't have. Craft a Rainbow Feather at a DIY station using one red, one green, one purple, and one blue feather. Give the Rainbow Feather to Pavé and he'll give you a rainbow Festivale item. Continue to give him Rainbow Feathers to get the rest of the rainbow set. There are nine different items in total. Once you have all nine rainbow Festivale items, craft three rainbow feathers and give them to Pavé. He'll do an awesome dance and then give you the Festivale Float. If you give Pavé three feathers of the same color, he will give you a random Festivale item in that same color. For instance, if I gave him three purple feathers, he might give me the purple Festivale Drum. You can continue to collect every Festivale item color variation by doing this. If you want something more to do after that, you could continue to catch feathers and then craft rainbow feathers. Timmy and Tommy Nook will give you 1,600 Bells for each Rainbow Feather you sell them at Nook's Cranny. The other feathers sell for 200 Bells each. Festivale items

Festivale items can be purchased in the Nook's Cranny, however, each player only sees one color option in their store. For instance, all the Festivale items that show up in my shop are purple. Thankfully, you can customize these items and change their colors if you have enough feathers of a different color. Of course, you can also trade with a friend who has a different color in their store. As mentioned previously, you can also get these items from Pavé if you give him three of the same feather color. However, you can only get rainbow-colored items from Pavé. Here are all of the Animal Crossing items for Festivale.

Name Color variations Feather Festivale Accessory Festivale Balloon Lamp Festivale Confetti Machine Festivale Costume Festivale Drum Festivale Flag Festivale Garland Festivale Lamp Festivale Stage Festivale Stall Festivale Tank Dress

Festivale DIY recipes

There's really only the Rainbow Feather DIY. But there are several fun items to collect during Festivale. New reactions Nintendo has also revealed that new reactions, clothing, and seasonal items will come to New Horizons in February. For a limited time, the Viva Festivale Reaction Set can be purchased from the green cabinet at Nook's Cranny. This set includes the following reactions: Feelin' It

Let's Go

Viva and Confetti New clothing Starting February 1, the Able Sisters shop will sell Festivale clothing. You'll definitely want to dress in style for the big day to match your villagers and your feathery visitor. New seasonal items From February 1 through February 14, players can purchase special seasonal items from the Nook Stop at Resident Services or the Nook Shopping app. These items cover Valentine's Day, Groundhog Day, and the Super Bowl:

Name Color variations Bean Tossing Kit Bokjumeoni Lucky Pouch Chocolate Heart Megaphone Heart-Shaped Bouquet Horned-Ogre Mask Lucky Red Envelope Lunar New Year Decoration Maracas Ogre Costume Okame Mask Resetti Model