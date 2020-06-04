The famous musician K.K. Slider has always been one of the most popular Animal Crossing characters of all time. Thanks to the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, his fame has soared to even greater heights. To show their love for K.K. Slider, many of his superfans have taken iconic real-world album artworks and redesigned them so that they look like something K.K. might release himself. While the idea sounds silly, the results are actually quite awesome, and we think you should have a look. Here's a collection of our favorite fan-made K.K. Slider album arts that are based on real bands!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a joy-filled life simulator where you develop an island paradise and become best friends with your animal neighbors, and eventually, K.K. Slider will visit you!

Gorillaz — Demon Days

K.K. Slider and his gang are ready to FEEL GOOD.



This artwork by @SnailSyrup is stellar in terms of how accurately it recreates the original album art with popular Animal Crossing characters. Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, Isabelle, and Brewster were all perfect choices to mirror the Gorillaz characters 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. On top of that, the usage of color perfectly matches the original artwork too.

David Bowie — Aladdin Sane

@Kakimari's K.K. Slider rendition of David Bowie's Aladdin Sane artwork is on point. I particularly like how detailed K.K.'s hair is, and also how the artist was able to capture the mood of the original artwork even though K.K.'s dog body no doubt complicated things.

Linkin Park — Hybrid Theory

While K.K. being the flag bearer is undoubtedly an impressive look, I think the best part of @Shattered_Earth's redesign of Hybrid Theory is K.K.'s name at the top. I would never have imagined how cool his name looks styled like Linkin Park's original logo were it not for this clever fan art, and I'm glad @Shattered_Earth came up with the idea.

Fleetwood Mac — Rumors

The coolest thing about @Komoroshi's piece here is that the style of the K.K. version looks so different compared to the original. Yet, the tone and feel of the original are still conveyed in the redesign since the characters have the same clothes, facial expressions, and poses. Also, K.K. Slider and Isabelle are simply adorable together. That alone makes this album art fantastic.

System of a Down — Hypnotize

We all know that Pietro is a sweet and kind villager, but guess what? He's also a hardcore metalhead, too...at least, that's what this rad piece by @kazolin_ makes me believe. I don't care what Nintendo says, Pietro headbangs to System of a Down. It's canon now; I don't make the rules.

Panic! At The Disco — Pray for the Wicked

This artwork by @SoulFuud may not change a whole lot compared to the original album cover in terms of style, but sometimes all you need are some small changes. K.K. matches the pose and expression of the person in the original piece perfectly here, and I love how @SoulFuud managed to recapture the watercolor aesthetic that the original art had.

Nirvana — Nevermind

Everything about this redesign of the Nevermind cover is perfect. K.K.'s mouth is open just like the baby's, and the fact that he's chasing a Bell bag on a hook instead of a dollar bill is hilarious. The redesigned logo is cool, too, and the fact that he's holding his guitar is the icing on the cake.

My Chemical Romance — Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge

@Carmiico's recreation of Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge is superb. It cleverly renames the album "Three Cheers For Sweet Bells" and also deviates from the standard "K.K. Slider" norm, instead of replacing My Chemical Romance with "My Khemical Slider." The shading and facial expressions perfectly match the original art, too.

Grimes — Art Angels

This piece by @theCornelia uses vivid color to great effect, accurately recreating the bright and colorful vibe of the original artwork. The use of both K.K. and Reese is perfect as well, as they look incredibly similar to the people found on the real album's cover.

Tame Impala — Currents

This art from @Mayelopup trades the ball found in the original piece with K.K. Slider's head. This looks really cool, especially since the waves of black and white around K.K. almost looks like flowing hair. It's also worth noting that the style K.K. is drawn in is more human-like than many other pieces of art, which makes it feel unique.

