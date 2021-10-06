Huge Apple earbud sale: Save up to $70 on AirPods and Beats at Amazon

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct airs on October 15

The presentation will cover new content coming to the game.
Nadine Dornieden

Animal Crossing Direct October

What you need to know

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a simulation game where you build your own island.
  • Nintendo announced that new content is coming to the game.
  • The new content will be featured in a presentation on October 15, 2021.

Fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been waiting on more content to come to the game that took the world by storm at the beginning of the global pandemic. Nintendo answered their call by announcing that more information regarding new content is coming during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct. However, no date for this presentation was announced.

In a tweet by the official Animal Crossing account, a date was finally given to the upcoming Animal Crossing Direct.

The Direct will feature information on the long-awaited pigeon NPC Brewster, who is best known for running a café in the town's museum basement. While Brewster got his very own building in New Leaf, he seems to be returning to the museum, which is run by his friend Blathers. The Direct will be "roughly 20 minutes long", which has led some fans to believe that more content is coming outside of The Roost Café.

According to the official account, the new content won't be released until November, so fans will still have to wait a while. We'll be sure to keep you updated when the Animal Crossing Direct premieres on October 15, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Island Living

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Just chillaxing in paradise

Embark on a new journey with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Move in on a deserted island, make friends with the locals, and decorate your entire town! Curate your experience and live the way YOU want.

