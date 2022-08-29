Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Brewster & The Roost guide

Finally! The moment that all Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have been waiting for has come. When the last huge free update came to Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Brewster has arrived. Well, almost. If you want this coffee-lovin' pigeon on your island, you're going to have to take a few steps to get him. Don't worry; we have you covered. Here's how to bring Brewster and the Roost to your island paradise.

Who is Brewster?

(Image credit: iMore)

This bird and his cafe were some of the last things added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the last big update that the game received.

Brewster is an NPC who was first introduced in Animal Crossing: Wild World. He's a blue rock dove, otherwise known as a pigeon, and he's identified by his distinct look: small round glasses, black mustache, and butler-esque style. He also has the voice of a grumpy villager. Brewster may be a bit stand-offish at first, but he's very friendly once you get to know him. Plus, he's always around to serve up piping hot beverages for your villager and everyone else in your quaint little town.

This sharp-dresser can be found working at the Roost Café in New Horizons. Players can freely enjoy a piping hot cup of coffee alone or with animal friends if they have the right Animal Crossing amiibo cards and figures!

How to find Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: iMore)

Before you can start sipping a piping hot cup o' joe, there are a few things you need to do, like get Brewster to come to your island.

You need to have at least a three-star rating on your island. Head to Resident Services and ask Isabelle for your island evaluation to find out.

on your island. Head to Resident Services and ask Isabelle for your island evaluation to find out. Make sure you have the art wing added to the museum.

Have one of each item donated to the museum. Have at least one fossil, bug, sea creature, fish, and work of art.

After you download the latest update, boot up your game, and let's get started!

After loading your save, head over to the museum. Blathers will be waiting with a thought bubble floating above his head. He's looking for a way to drum up more patronage for the museum.

(Image credit: iMore)

Blathers will bring up his long-time friend, Brewster, and ask you to search for him. He'll provide you with a photo, tell you of Brewster's love for gyroids, and that he is off searching for them.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Finding Brewster (Image credit: iMore)

Head to the dock and talk to Kapp'n. Make sure you have 1000 Nook Miles for a Boat Mystery Tour, and head out.

(Image credit: iMore)

Once you arrive, explore the island until you spot Brewster and talk to him.

(Image credit: iMore)

If you mention you're looking for gyroids, he will hand you a fragment and tell you how to care for a gyroid. If you tell him that he's the one you're searching for, he will respond in a very precise way and finish the conversation with, "Well then, be seeing you..."

(Image credit: iMore)

Once you've finished speaking with Brewster and completed the rest of your business on the island, you can head back to Kapp'n and return to your island and go talk with Blathers at the museum. He'll tell you that the museum will be closed the next day for renovations.

(Image credit: iMore)

The next day, Isabelle will announce that the museum is undergoing construction to make way for the new cafe.

(Image credit: iMore)

Play the waiting game and the very next day, you will have access to the Roost!

(Image credit: iMore)

That's all there is to it. Now you can head into this swanky watering hole and enjoy some rich brews with your friends and fellow villagers.

What to do in the Roost

(Image credit: iMore)

So, now that you've got your coffee shop, what can you do? Well, the Roost is open 24/7 for your coffee needs. You can pop by and drop 200 bells on a delightful beverage. You can people watch as your favorite NPCs cycle in and out of the cafe, and you can even call characters to the coffee shop provided you have the amiibo using the amiibo Call Center.

You can also invite your friends, and the whole gang can enjoy a piping hot cup over some crazy emotes. If you do invite a group, make sure you're not the last to sit. The final person has the option of paying for the group, splitting the bill, or getting an invoice. Sadly, if you don't have the money, some of your friends will be drinking water.

That's not all. As you purchase coffee daily and drink it hot as "intended," Brewster will give you the option of taking coffee to-go. You can also eventually add pigeon milk if you really want to. Coffee to-go costs a bit more, though, at 300 bells a cup. Eventually, he'll even give you a few recipes, like one for cookies shaped like our favorite winged barista.

Order up!

And at long last, the pigeon has come home to Roost. (I'm so sorry.) Now that he's here, we can wait to relax and people watch. Sadly, Brewster is part of the last free update coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but we still have Happy Home Paradise to look forward to. So, how about a cup of joe?