What you need to know
- The Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Nintendo Switch is back in stock on Amazon.
- This special edition Switch does not include a copy of the game.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release on March 20.
If you're one of the people who wanted the Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Nintendo Switch, you're in luck! It's back in stock on Amazon for a limited time. There's no telling how long it will be available though, so if you're interested, now is the time to order.
Do bear in mind that this special Switch does not include a copy of the game, so you'll need to get that separately. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release on March 20 for Nintendo Switch.
Island getaway
Nintendo Switch — Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition
The getaway you need
The next Animal Crossing is almost here and you can get a special edition Nintendo Switch themed after the game. It also does not include a copy of the game though, so keep that in mind.
A relaxing getaway
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Build, craft, relax
Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes place on a deserted island. Start off with a tent and upgrade to a house, customize it to your liking, make friends with the villagers, and play with your friends.
