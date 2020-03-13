If you're one of the people who wanted the Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Nintendo Switch, you're in luck! It's back in stock on Amazon for a limited time. There's no telling how long it will be available though, so if you're interested, now is the time to order.

Do bear in mind that this special Switch does not include a copy of the game, so you'll need to get that separately. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release on March 20 for Nintendo Switch.

