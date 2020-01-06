Popular smart phone accessory brand Anker is back with another portable battery which can power almost any device that you can throw at it. The PowerHouse 100 ditches the large boxy nature of previous accessories with the same moniker and replaces it with a more traditional portable battery design.

The latest offering is listed as "plane-friendly" with a svelte black and gray exterior complete with a carrying strap. Tucked inside is a huge 100wh/27,000 mAh battery that Anker claims is capable of "one full charge" of a 2019 MacBook Pro, or multiple charges of flagship phones.

Recharging the PowerHouse 100 takes place via USB-C and sports "universal compatibility" which provides the fastest charging rates for every type of device. The battery also includes Anker's MultiProtect safety technology which offers surge and short circuit protection.

For off the grid occasions, the PowerHouse battery supports Anker's PowerPort solar charging accessories. The battery also houses a handy flashlight ideal for camping trips and emergencies.

The PowerHouse 100 will be available in April of this year with an estimated retail price ranging from $159.99 to $174.99.