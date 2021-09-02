What you need to know
- Apple is reportedly unveiling a new MacBook Pro later this year.
- Mini-LED displays and beefier Apple silicon is reportedly the order of the day.
- However, a new report says the models might be delayed because of silicon shortages.
A new report claims the mini-LED MacBook Pro rumored for release later this year might be delayed because of silicon shortages.
From Digitimes:
The ongoing chip shortages that are in varying degrees may cause the launch of Apple's upcoming miniLED-backlit MacBook Pros to be scheduled in October or even November, instead of the usual September, according to industry sources.
As noted, Apple reportedly has plans to release a new range of mini-LED MacBook Pro models, in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. According to reports, they could feature a new 10-core M1X Apple silicon processor, as well as a new design and the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI ports, and SD memory card slots.
We haven't heard a great deal about a possible release date, with Mark Gurman only offering "as early as the summer" and multiple erroneous reports claiming it would be announced at WWDC.
Digitimes, for its part, claims that Apple's MacBook won't come in "the usual September", which is very odd because the most recent run of MacBooks was released in November. Digitimes has previously reported Apple plans to host not one but two events in September, which could explain the thinking here. It could be that Digitimes was referring to Apple's original plan for this September, rather than its previous pattern of releases.
The news comes just a day after multiple reports stated that the Apple Watch Series 7 might be delayed because of the intense manufacturing process required to create its new design, which is reportedly causing delays to production. Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 13 later this month, and also reportedly has an iPad mini 6 and a new iPad up its sleeve also.
Digitimes doesn't have the best track record of predicting Apple's moves but tends to be more plugged in to supply chain reports (such as delays) rather than specific features Apple has planned for its products. If this report is correct, we might be waiting a few more weeks for Apple's next Best MacBook to arrive.
