Another report claims we should expect to see a new MacBook announced at WWDC21 next week.

According to MacRumors, analyst Katy Huberty of JP Morgan says it is "likely" Apple will debut a new MacBook:

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty weighed in on the matter in a research note shared with MacRumors today, claiming it's "likely" that Apple will announce at least one new MacBook model powered by Apple silicon at WWDC. "In the last 12 months, Apple has introduced not only new Macs (MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13", and the Mac Mini) with M1, but also a high end 12.9" iPad Pro with the M1 chip," wrote Huberty. "We expect this momentum to continue into WWDC 2021, and based on our checks, we believe it's likely Apple launches a new MacBook featuring in-house designed silicon."

Huberty reportedly goes on to say that the new MacBook may feature next-generation Apple silicon and that shipments would begin in the second half of 2021. Whilst Huberty didn't say which MacBook to expect, it has long been rumored that Apple is planning to replace its 16-inch MacBook Pro with a new Apple silicon version, alongside a new 14-inch MacBook Pro. Serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser has previously stated a new MacBook Pro is coming at the event.

A report earlier this week may have hinted at a new 16-inch MacBook spotted in a regulatory filing in China, suggesting a device launch may be imminent.

Last month Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning to unveil a new 10-core Apple silicon chip capable of supporting 64GB of RAM and 32 graphics cores.

Whilst Apple might well announce a new MacBook next week, Digitimes is reporting that shipments are not expected to begin until late 2021 or even 2022 for the 14-inch model, suggesting Apple could unveil the products a few months before its official release.