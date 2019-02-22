These days, security cameras make it easier and more affordable than ever to see what's going on at home in any given moment. If you still haven't scrounged up the cash to add a few in your house, Amazon is offering a nice deal that might entice you to change that today. Using promo code 73APEMAN, you can grab the Apeman Wireless 1080p Home Security Camera for only $25.99. That's a savings of $14 off its current price, though it normally sells for closer to $45.

This wireless security camera allows you to use an app to monitor its live video feed or control it from anywhere in the world. It offers two-way talk as well, allowing you to listen to and talk with anyone on the other side of the camera. It records in 1080p Full HD and features nine integrated infrared LED lights for advanced night vision that can let you see nearly 30 feet in the dark, which its pan and tilt options allow for a complete 360-degree viewing angle. You can even set it on Auto-cruise or bookmark specific positions. It's also equipped with motion sensors and can upload its footage to the cloud for storage with a monthly subscription, or you can store footage locally on a micro SD card.

Nearly 100 Amazon customers left a review for this camera resulting in a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.