Apple released iOS 14 yesterday and a ton of apps have been getting ready for the big day. One of those is Apollo for Reddit, my favorite Reddit app for iPhone and iPad – and its developer really went to town. If you want to take iOS 14's widgets for a try, this is the app to install with as many as 13 widgets available.

This latest version brings a huge number of widgets to iPhone and iPad with multiple different sizes and content options available. Options include recent posts, featured posts, and more. They've also been well designed well, too, all looking right at home on even the most well thought out Home screen.

That's not all that's going on here, though. Support for picture-in-picture video has also been added in this update.