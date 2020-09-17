What you need to know
- Apollo for Reddit has been updated for all that new iOS 14 hotness.
- The main addition is a huge list of widgets.
- Picture-in-Picture support has been added as well.
Apple released iOS 14 yesterday and a ton of apps have been getting ready for the big day. One of those is Apollo for Reddit, my favorite Reddit app for iPhone and iPad – and its developer really went to town. If you want to take iOS 14's widgets for a try, this is the app to install with as many as 13 widgets available.
This latest version brings a huge number of widgets to iPhone and iPad with multiple different sizes and content options available. Options include recent posts, featured posts, and more. They've also been well designed well, too, all looking right at home on even the most well thought out Home screen.
That's not all that's going on here, though. Support for picture-in-picture video has also been added in this update.
Widgets
Apollo now includes a bunch of awesome, customizable iOS 14 home screen widgets to show posts, shortcuts, and more! To add, simply long-press on the home screen, tap the + in the top corner, and select Apollo!
Picture in Picture Video
Apollo now lets you enjoy Picture in Picture video so you can continue watching video from Apollo when you're doing other things!
Reddit fans can download Apollo for Reddit from the App Store right now for free. There is an in-app purchase option available for those who want some more features, too.
