Apple has updated its developer website to inform app makers that they should begin submitting apps designed for iOS 13. Developers have also been given a deadline of April 2020, at which point all apps submitted to the App Store must be built with the iOS 13 SDK.

When iOS 13 ships it will bring a raft of new features that will help developers build better apps and games for their users. Apple is keen to make sure that no developer gets left behind.