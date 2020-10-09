What you need to know
- The MacBook Pro's Touch Bar is a thing, still.
- It's useless. In fact, it's worse than useless. It's in the way.
- But this app helps make it useful by putting a visualizer onto it.
I don't have anything against the MacBook Pro's Touch Bar in particular. I just don't think it does anything buttons can't do. But someone has managed to fix that by making an app that absolutely can't be done with buttons. Because it's a visualizer and now it lives right on your Mac's Touch Bar.
Touch Bar Visualizer is the name and it's the brainchild of Addison Hanrattie. You can get all the deets over on GitHub, but the gist is simple. Once installed and with music playing, users will see a cool little visualizer on their Touch Bar. That's it. And it's still more useful than anything that came before it!
The Touch Bar Visualizer is a cosmetic program used to display the sound output from the computer as frequencies. The purpose of this program is to provide another cool trick for users that have a macbook equipped with a touchbar. While there are many music vissualizers out there this program is designed to both utilize a space on the keyboard often ignored and to provide a new way of directly viewing music when other programs may need space on the screen. Touch Bar Visualizer is written in Swift 5 and utilizes some objective-c methods. The backbone of the processing is based on Accelerate's vDSP methods.
Now, sure. There are a few hoops to jump through if you want to get this working but I'm told that's being worked on. But assuming you do jump through those hoops, you'll get something pretty cool. And it's free, too!
Why not give it a try?
