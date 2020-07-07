While Apple highlighted the main new features of macOS Big Sur during its keynote speech at WWDC, it continues to add additional features to the latest version of macOS as it releases new beta updates to developers.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has added Apple Pay support to Catalyst apps in the latest macOS Big Sur beta. Apple says that implementing the feature into a Catalyst app will not take much work.

The addition of the Apple Pay API for Catalyst apps was mentioned in the release notes of iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur developer beta 2. According to Apple, developers won't have to make big changes to get Apple Pay working in Catalyst apps.

According to the release notes, Apple says that developers can use one of two methods to implement the feature into their own Catalyst apps.

"Apple Pay support is now available to Mac Catalyst apps. Two methods have been added to existing delegate protocols. No changes are required for iPad apps, but one or both of these method must be implemented when building for Catalyst."

By adding support for Catalyst apps, Apple continues to encourage the adoption of its Apple Pay service across all of its products. Currently, Macs with Touch ID are able to make purchases using Apple Pay through Safari and non-Catalyst apps.

With the company moving to Apple Silicon, Apple is looking to ensure that the payment experience across the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac remains consistent.