After talking about the Apple Watch Series 6, Jeff Williams went ahead and announced Apple's low-cost Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch SE uses the same display as the Apple Watch Series 6, a big upgrade from the older Series 3 screen. In addition, the new watch uses the S5 chip, originally launched in the Apple Watch Series 5, for two times faster performance than Series 3.

The Apple Watch SE will come in both GPS and Cellular configurations. It also will sport the same accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, and altimeter that the Apple Watch Series 6 will receive.

It will also feature fall detection to help bring peace of mind to even more people. It is also swim-proof, so feel free to jump in the pool with it.