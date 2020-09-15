What you need to know
- Apple has announced the Apple Watch SE.
- It features a lot of the same tech as the Apple Watch Series 6 at a more affordable price.
- It starts at $279 and preorders go live today.
After talking about the Apple Watch Series 6, Jeff Williams went ahead and announced Apple's low-cost Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE.
The Apple Watch SE uses the same display as the Apple Watch Series 6, a big upgrade from the older Series 3 screen. In addition, the new watch uses the S5 chip, originally launched in the Apple Watch Series 5, for two times faster performance than Series 3.
The Apple Watch SE will come in both GPS and Cellular configurations. It also will sport the same accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, and altimeter that the Apple Watch Series 6 will receive.
It will also feature fall detection to help bring peace of mind to even more people. It is also swim-proof, so feel free to jump in the pool with it.
The Apple Watch SE will start at $279, with Apple Card financing as low as $12 per month. It is available for preorder today and releases on Friday.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
