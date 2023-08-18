With no update in sight, score $30 off the Apple Watch SE right now

The Apple Watch SE has dropped back down to a deal price we’ve seen a few times, with a $30 discount over at Amazon. It’s a great deal, and you can get both the 40mm and the 44mm with a discount. But with the iPhone 15 launch potentially bringing with it some extra Apple Watch models, is it worth going for this deal?

Apple Watch discounted at Amazon

Apple Watch SE | $249 $219 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE may be the lowest rung on the Apple Watch ladder, but it's still an excellent smartwatch. This deal returns the watch to a previous deal price and makes the watch more affordable for those looking for a new Apple Watch. There’s $30 off both sizes, but you’ll want to watch out for colors — some are more discounted than others.

The Apple Watch SE might not have the titanium frame of the Apple Watch Ultra, or the stainless steel luster of the Series 8, but it does give you value in spades. It’s a fully featured smartwatch, with a clear, crisp screen, and a heart rate monitor, plus it connects to your iPhone super simply. You can even store music on it, and then leave your phone at home when you’re going for a run.

The Apple Watch SE is a great entry-level smartwatch but brings with it loads of useful features for those who want to spend a little less. It’s perfect, in fact, for those who like to go running or who go to the gym a lot — It’s not as expensive, so you won’t worry as much if it gets dented, scratched, or even cracked.

This current price is one we’ve seen a few times on this model, and it’s well worth considering it when you’re looking for a new watch. It’s unlikely that we’ll see a lower price any time soon.

Should you buy the Apple Watch SE?

Deals queen Deals queen Tammy Rogers Senior Staff Writer "The Apple Watch SE might not be the Apple Watch that you want, but it is the Apple Watch that you can afford — and don't worry about all the extra features of the other models, this has everything you really need. This deal is one we've seen before; but that doesn't make it any less worth grabbing now."

In short, yes. The Apple Watch SE, as we said up top, is a super solid smartwatch for those looking to not spend as much money as you might on one of Apple's more feature-heavy models. This price makes the watch even more tempting of course, and it should be right at the top of your list.

Having said that, you do miss out on a couple of features from the other models that you might want to consider before sticking it in your basket. The Apple Watch Series 8, for example, will set you back around $100 more, but you’ll get a bigger screen, a temperature sensor, and a faster processor. The Apple Watch Ultra is around $500 more, but if you like having the best watch on your wrist, then it’s the way to go.

You also need to decide if you want a GPS watch or a cellular watch. If you just want to go on short runs and you know that for the most part, your iPhone is going to be in your pocket, save some money and go for the GPS watch. If, however, you want to leave your phone at home a little more, then you might want to consider the Cellular version of the Apple Watch SE. There is still a deal on this version, but you’ll still end up paying around $60 more for the privilege.

Finally, there’s a big Apple event coming up in September; the rumored iPhone 15 launch event. Thankfully, however, it looks like there’s only going to be the rumored Series 9 and the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 — so there’s not going to be any replacement for the Apple Watch SE. If you buy now, you can rest assured that there likely won’t be a new one coming any time soon.