Apple has today announced the new 13-inch MacBook Pro after weeks – and months! – of rumors. As expected, it doubles the amount of of storage available to users and features faster processors. But the main thing is that it does away with the troublesome butterfly keyboard and adds the trusty Magic Keyboard in its place.

As suspected the new refresh doesn't bump the screen size to 14 inches, ala the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That's now expected to arrive later this year with this update being all about getting that new keyboard onto the market and killing the butterfly keyboard off for good.

Apple claims that the new lineup of 10th-generation processors mean up to 80% faster graphics processing – excellent news for photography and videography professionals. It's worth noting that the two lower-end configurations ship with Intel's 8th-generation chips, however.

Storage capacities now start at 256GB and go all the way up to 4TB depending on configuration and how much you're willing to spend.