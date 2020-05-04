What you need to know
- After weeks of rumors, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is a thing.
- Apple announced the new notebook via press release.
- It features a Magic Keyboard, new chips, and double the storage.
Apple has today announced the new 13-inch MacBook Pro after weeks – and months! – of rumors. As expected, it doubles the amount of of storage available to users and features faster processors. But the main thing is that it does away with the troublesome butterfly keyboard and adds the trusty Magic Keyboard in its place.
As suspected the new refresh doesn't bump the screen size to 14 inches, ala the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That's now expected to arrive later this year with this update being all about getting that new keyboard onto the market and killing the butterfly keyboard off for good.
Apple claims that the new lineup of 10th-generation processors mean up to 80% faster graphics processing – excellent news for photography and videography professionals. It's worth noting that the two lower-end configurations ship with Intel's 8th-generation chips, however.
Storage capacities now start at 256GB and go all the way up to 4TB depending on configuration and how much you're willing to spend.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup now offers up to 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz. Customers who are upgrading from a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a dual-core processor will see up to 2.8 times faster performance. The integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics deliver up to 80 percent faster performance over the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro for 4K video editing, faster rendering, and smoother gameplay. The new graphics also enable users to connect to Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution.
RAM starts at 16GB with buyers able to increase that to 32GB for even better performance. That RAM is also faster than the previous model, reaching 3733MHz to ensure everything runs blazingly fast.
All of the usual bits and pieces remain including Touch ID, the much-maligned Touch Bar, and the Retina display capable of P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness.
The new notebooks are available for order online now, starting at $1,299. We'd expect stores to start stocking them once they're open, too.
Apple's new MacBook Pro is here!
13-inch MacBook Pro
It's finally here and there are no butterfly keys in sight!
Faster chips and more storage.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
U.S. Senators propose COVID-19 data privacy bill
U.S. Senators have introduced a COVID-19 data privacy bill, designed to strike a balance between innovation, technology, and consumer privacy.
Gorgeous adventure game 'Neversong' is the latest to arrive on Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade has gained another game, this time with the musical adventure game "Neversong" coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
We review the rockin' Lucyd Loud Bluetooth-Enabled Sunglasses
That's right, you can listen to music, access Siri, and talk on the phone with these unique Bluetooth headphones/sunglasses hybrid.
Find the best Star Wars Lego set for this May the Fourth
Lego + Star Wars = a match made in heaven. We've found the best of Star Wars Lego sets and organized them into this handy list for your shopping pleasure.