What you need to know
- Apple has announced new Podcast Collections.
- Podcast Collections will be available in the United States and Canada.
- The three Collections will cover true crime, culture, and entertainment.
Apple has announced new Podcast Collections that will be updated weekly to add curated recommendations for people looking for new podcasts to listen to. The three Collections will cover true crime, culture, and entertainment.
The new collections will be available to all Apple Podcasts users in The US and Canada on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Each will be found in the Browse and Search tabs within the app with Apple refreshing the Collections each week.
Darkside is Apple's new collection of true crime content with new podcasts added each Tuesday.
True crime is one of the most popular and fastest-growing podcast genres in the world. Each Tuesday, Darkside presents new series and seasons that go deep into the wide and unpredictable worlds of crime. From murder mysteries to missing persons cases to scammers, con artists, and cults — listeners will find their next binge here, no matter how macabre it may be.
The Popped Collection will cover culture that includes TV shows, movies, and more. Podcast listeners will be able to check out new content every Thursday.
Pop culture connoisseurs, unite! Popped helps listeners find the best discussions about their favorite TV shows, movies, music, books, video games, and more with podcasts that feature must-hear takes and interviews with the people who make these experiences so special. Updated each Thursday, Popped primes listeners for a fun-filled weekend.
Finally, tbh. Every Wednesday Apple will share content with "the voices and perspectives you need to hear."
With tbh (To Be Honest), Apple Podcasts editors regularly highlight the voices and perspectives you need to hear, including those you may not have considered. This Collection serves up new ways to understand the world — with context, nuance, and empathy. Each Wednesday, stay up to date with the latest trending topics and get ahead of what's coming next in culture.
All of this will only be available via the official Apple Podcasts app so keep that in mind — if that's the best iPhone app for listening to podcasts for you, great. Everyone else will need to download the Podcasts app from the App Store if it isn't already installed.
