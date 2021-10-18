Apple has just announced its stunning new mini-LED MacBook Pro in 14 and 16-inch sizes, featuring all-new Apple silicon.

Apple's new MacBook Pro features an all-new design that brings back MagSafe charging and HDMI connectivity. It comes in two sizes, 14 and 16 inches. The new design improves thermals by moving 50% more air, yet weighs just 4.7 pounds (16-inch).

The Touch Bar is gone, replaced by function keys. Below, there's a new Force Touch Trackpad.

The new MacBook Pro is all about connectivity, returning the HDMI port, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and an SD card reader. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and MagSafe charging, although you can still charge through USB-C.

The new MacBook can support up to 4 displays on the 16-inch model, but the new display is no slouch. It has a 120Hz ProMotion Liquid Retina XDR display, 24% thinner bezels, and more pixels than ever before. That's the same technology used in Apple's M1 iPad Pro (2021), and is good for 1000 nits of brightness, or 1600 nits at its peak. And yes, the new MacBook Pro has a notch.

The new MacBook has a 1080p FaceTime camera with a larger image sensor for 2x low light performance, and spicy computational video for sharper images and better quality video. Apple says it's the best camera system ever put in a MacBook.

The Pro's new microphones can capture studio quality audio with a 60% lower soundfloor, and it has 6 speakers, including two new tweeters that are two times larger. The subwoofers offer 80% more bass and support for Spatial Audio on both the 14-inch and 16-inch models.