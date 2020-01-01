When Apple released iOS 13 towards the end of September 2019 it brought with it a new warning that told users when an app repeatedly accessed their location data in the background. A new Wall Street Journal report notes that developers are worried that the alerts will make users doubt their apps. But Apple isn't concerned.

According to the report some developers have expressed concerns that the new alerts pop up every few days, sometimes even after a user has tapped the "Always Allow" option. Developers worry that the repeated alerts will reflect poorly on their apps, potentially causing users to look elsewhere.

However, Apple has responded with a statement and has again pointed to the fact that it doesn't want to know where someone is in order to make money. And it seems to want to make sure users know that, too.