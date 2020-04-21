What you need to know
- Apple is now offering Apple Watch Series 5 as refurbished.
- Fifteen configurations are currently available on its Certified Refurbished store.
- Customers can grab savings from $60 to $110 off models.
Apple Watch Series 5 has been on sale since September of last year, and Series 6 seems to still be set for a release this coming fall. The Series 5 added new features like the always-on display and built-in compass for more accurate GPS navigation.
Now, it appears Apple has refurbished models ready for sale as well. Today, Apple has added a number of refurbished Series 5 Apple Watches to its Certified Refurbished store. There are currently fifteen different configurations available.
Prices range from $339 for the 40mm aluminum model with GPS only all the way up to $639 for a 44mm stainless steel model with both GPS and cellular connectivity. A full break down
- 40mm Aluminum, GPS only: Available in Space Gray and Gold for $339 (Save $60)
- 40mm Aluminum, GPS + Cellular: Available in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold for $419 (Save $80)
- 44mm Aluminum, GPS only: Available in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold for $369 ($Save 60)
- 44mm Aluminum, GPS + Cellular: Available in Space Gray and Gold for $449 (Save $80)
- 40mm Stainless Steel, GPS + Cellular: Available in Silver and Gold for $599 (Save $100)
- 44mm Stainless Steel, GPS + Cellular: Available in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold for $639 (Save $110)
Some configurations are currently unavailable. For example, stainless steel models are currently available in a GPS + Cellular only configuration. Certain models are also missing out on certain colors. The 40mm aluminum model in GPS, for instance, is currently not available in silver.
Inventory on Apple's Certified Refurbished store is always going fast, as Apple's process for fixing up these products is probably the best in the industry. Most come with new outer cases and batteries, so you really feel like you're getting a new Apple Watch when you open the box.
