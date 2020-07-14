A report from DigiTimes reiterates previous suggestions that Apple's MacBook Pro is proving to be incredibly popular in 2020.

According to DigiTimes:

It is uncertain how strong the stay-at-home demand for notebook devices will remain in the second half of 2020, but sources from the supply chain have claimed that Apple is set to increase its new MacBook Pro orders in late third-quarter 2020. Taiwanese PCB suppliers also expect strong shipments to the notebook and server sectors in the third quarter. Memory maker Nanya Technology also expects a ramp-up in revenues generated from the server sector.

DigiTimes says Apple will "significantly increase" new MacBook Pro orders in late third-quarter of 2020, and expects to see its overall MacBook shipments to rise 20% compared to Q2.

The report reflects sentiment from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who, in a recent research note regarding Apple's shift to Apple silicon, noted that Apple's 2020 Macbook shipments are better than expected. From that report:

Kuo also says that Apple's MacBook shipments in 2020 are better-than-expected due to increased MacBook Air demand and growth in people working from home and that MacBook supply has been tight as a result. Estimates peg shipments at between 16-17 million units, up from 14.5-15.5 million in 2019. A significant increase in orders for Q2 and 3 of this year is also reported.

Kuo's recent report suggests that Apple's 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, the first rumored Apple silicon product, will begin mass production in Q4 of 2020, closely followed by a new MacBook Air in either the same quarter or the first quarter of 2021.