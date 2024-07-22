Google Maps adds hazard reports to its CarPlay app — but Android Auto users are left out

Google Maps has been updated to support incident reporting through CarPlay, allowing you to quickly add information about an accident or anything else you’ve seen on the roads.

First spotted in the CarPlay subreddit on July 16, the update has seemingly been switched on on Google’s side, meaning that the incident reporting feature is slowly rolling out to all Google Maps CarPlay users. To check if you’ve got the update, there should be a Hazard symbol with an add sign below the speed limit indicator. Pressing this symbol will allow you to report the following:

Objects on road

Speed trap

Slowdown

Stalled vehicle

Construction

Crash

Although hazard reporting is a welcome and much-needed feature for Google Maps on CarPlay, it’s notable that this hasn’t yet arrived for Android Auto users. This is Google’s take on CarPlay and lets you use apps like YouTube, Google Assistant, and Google Maps as you go from one destination to another.

Do you use Google Maps with CarPlay? If you’ve got the hazard reporting feature, let us know in the iMore Forums .

Waze has had this feature on Android Auto and CarPlay for years

(Image credit: The Verge)

While it’s great that you can report hazards through Google Maps on CarPlay, it’s worth mentioning that another app, Waze , has been offering this feature on CarPlay and Android Auto for years.

Waze is another mapping app that helps guide you to your destination. The app also has some features that make it stand out from Google Maps and Apple Maps. This includes nearby toll pricing notifications, the ability to report other incidents such as changing speed limits in real-time, and celebrity-voiced turn-by-turn directions. Some notable examples include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Stephen Colbert, and Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster.

It’s slightly odd that Waze has been offering a bunch of unique features that Google Maps has never adopted — despite being owned by Google since 2013. Over at TechRadar, Paul Hatton wrote in February about how he replaced Google Maps with Waze and never looked back. If you own a vehicle that has CarPlay and you haven’t yet received the latest Google Maps update with the hazard reporting feature, perhaps look into giving Waze a try instead.

