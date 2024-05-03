Who needs CarPlay and Siri? Tesla is reportedly working on its own in-car voice assistant instead

If you're a Tesla EV owner who also happens to own an iPhone you're likely already very aware that there is no Apple CarPlay support for you or your vehicle. CEO Elon Musk has so far refused to add the feature, and he doesn't seem more willing to add Android Auto for that matter, either. And a new revelation suggests that is unlikely to change any time soon.

The lack of CarPlay support isn't as keenly felt by Tesla drivers as you might think thanks to support for Tesla-built apps for things like Apple Music. But no CarPlay also means no Siri, leaving Tesla owners to stab at their (admittedly huge) in-car screens with their fingers instead. But that could be about to change.

According to code found in a new Tesla software update the company might be readying its own in-car assistant similar to Siri. But as Apple has conclusively proven, making a digital assistant is one thing. Making one that works well is something else entirely.

"Hey Tesla"

While Tesla is yet to confirm the assistant, Electrek reports that one intrepid code-diver has already found references to a "Tesla voice assistant," although it's unclear if that is the way it will be marketed.

Details are sparse at the moment, but the code suggests that a wakeword will be used which means the assistant will be listening at all times, much like a HomePod. That may not be well-received news by everyone, but it does mean that drivers won't have to press a button to activate the assistant which is safer for obvious reasons.

A launch timescale for the new assistant is unknown as well, but given the company's track record, there's no guarantee that any announced release date will be met anyway. For now, Tesla drivers will just have to wait — but maybe don't hold your breath while you're doing it.

