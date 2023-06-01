Polestar expands its CarPlay support with big new features as GM ditches it altogether

Amid the bombshell news that GM is ditching CarPlay altogether, Swedish electric car builder Polestar is going in the opposite direction.

A new software update is going to greatly expand existing CarPlay support on the Polestar 2, the company has confirmed. And while CarPlay was already available this new round of improvements will put features like Apple Maps right in front of the driver to avoid the need to take their eyes off the road when navigating.

The new update also includes the introduction of a new YouTube app, with streaming video available whenever the Polestar 2 is parked.

CarPlay, but better

A press release coming out of Gothenburg, Sweden, details exactly what drivers can expect. At the top of the CarPlay list is the projection of calls and Apple Maps into the car's driver's display, making it easier and safer to follow directions while on the road. No longer will drivers of Polestar 2 EVs have to look at the car's main display to see upcoming turns.

On top of that, Polestar also confirmed that it is adding new integration with the phone and media playback tile that will put more data right on the home screen, while call handling using the steering wheel buttons is also being added.

All of this will be available as part of the P2.9 software update that will be available over-the-air to existing Polestar 2 owners. The new update will also be installed by default on all Polestar 2 cars that are built from here on out.

Polestar also says that "a significant update to Polestar’s Range Assistant app now allows drivers to monitor their energy consumption over the previous 20, 40 or 100 km, with real-time information enabling them to adjust their driving style to improve efficiency." It goes on to say that "a revised algorithm for the projected range shown by the app is able to account for changes in environmental and other factors that influence efficiency."