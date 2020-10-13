Today, Apple announced the new HomePod mini, its smart speaker that packs a ton of the technologies of the HomePod into a smaller form factor that costs only $99.

As reported by The Loop, while the HomePod mini will be able to be paired with another HomePod mini, you will not be able to be pair a HomePod mini with the existing HomePod. You will, however, be able to send audio simultaneously to both devices when playing music, podcasts, and more around the house.

The short answer is no. You can't make a stereo pair of a HomePod and a HomePod mini. You can make a stereo pair of two HomePods or two HomePod minis, but you can't mix and match the two products. Now, if you have a HomePod and a HomePod mini in your house, they will work together so you can play music throughout the house or use the intercom feature. So, they do work together.

The HomePod will be Apple's only smart speaker to support 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos when connected to an Apple TV 4K, but you will be able to pair two HomePod mini speakers to an Apple TV to get stereo sound.