What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed that the HomePod mini cannot be paired with a HomePod for stereo sound.
- The devices will work together, however, when wanting to stream music across your different speakers.
- The HomePod will also be the only one to support Dolby Atmos and 5.1, 7.1 surround sound.
Today, Apple announced the new HomePod mini, its smart speaker that packs a ton of the technologies of the HomePod into a smaller form factor that costs only $99.
As reported by The Loop, while the HomePod mini will be able to be paired with another HomePod mini, you will not be able to be pair a HomePod mini with the existing HomePod. You will, however, be able to send audio simultaneously to both devices when playing music, podcasts, and more around the house.
The short answer is no. You can't make a stereo pair of a HomePod and a HomePod mini. You can make a stereo pair of two HomePods or two HomePod minis, but you can't mix and match the two products. Now, if you have a HomePod and a HomePod mini in your house, they will work together so you can play music throughout the house or use the intercom feature. So, they do work together.
The HomePod will be Apple's only smart speaker to support 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos when connected to an Apple TV 4K, but you will be able to pair two HomePod mini speakers to an Apple TV to get stereo sound.
A new feature is coming for only for the HomePod that will add an immersive home theater experience when paired with an Apple TV 4K. To get the 5.1, 7.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos, you need to pair one or two HomePod speakers to the Apple TV. This feature requires the spatial sound support of HomePod, so it isn't available for the HomePod mini. You can't have a HomePod and HomePod mini connected to Apple TV simultaneously, but you can have two HomePod minis connected to Apple TV to create stereo sound. That's a great option if you're not interested in the new home theater experience.
Apple is also bringing other new technologies to both the HomePod and HomePod mini such as Intercom, Maps continuity, multi-user support, and support for third-party music services.
Apple condensed a 70-minute iPhone announcement into just 51 seconds
Want to see what Apple had to announce today but don't have 70 minutes to re-watch the video? Surely you can spare 51 seconds!
Here's how to re-watch Apple's iPhone 12 announcement video right now
Wanna re-watch all the action, or miss it the first time around? Come and get it!
Facebook Messenger gets a tweaked design, new themes, and a new logo
A new Facebook Messenger update gives users a more customizable app. The company also delivered a brand refresh to reflect its Instagram merger.
These are the best iPhone 12 Pro cases you can get right now
Apple has announced the iPhone 12 Pro, and there are already plenty of great cases to go along with it