Apple just announced the HomePod mini in midnight and it's a stealthy update in more ways than one

Midnight is the new Space Gray

HomePod mini in midnight
(Image credit: Apple/Future)

Apple has today unveiled a new HomePod mini that will be immediately familiar to those of us who already own one — especially those who own a Space Gray one.

Apple's unveiling of the "HomePod mini in midnight" comes as the company says that it will officially go on sale on Wednesday, July 17 although there was no suggestion that the midnight HomePod mini launch would happen at midnight, unfortunately.

The new speaker appears to be identical to the previous model albeit carrying Apple's new fondness for midnight as a descriptor for its darkest color. We'd suggest that existing owners probably won't need to rush out to upgrade, that's for sure, but it's possible that photos of the new color don't do it justice but we'll need to see the new and old models side-by-side to confirm that.

You look ... familiar

Apple's stealth update by press release matches the stealthy changes that appear to be going on here. On the inside, the new HomePod mini matches those already on sale in other colors including the same Apple S5 chip and speaker configuration. "At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini offers big sound in an impressively compact design," Apple says, adding that with "a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh exterior and a backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge, HomePod mini is a stunning smart speaker that complements any space."

The new color joins the existing yellow, orange, blue, and white options and will retail for the same $99 this Wednesday. It'll initially launch in the U.S., Canada, China mainland, Singapore, and 28 other countries and regions.

