Apple has had 64 new patents granted with one of them relating to a smart fabric health glove that is capable of monitoring blood pressure as well as other vital statistics.

Patently Apple first spotted the new patent back in December and it was granted today under patent number 10,437,331.

The patent explains how a layer of fabric, shaped like a glove, could include sensors near the fingers which could then be used to measure statistics. Sensor readings would be taken when a finger is pressed against a surface, like a desk.