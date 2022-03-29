What you need to know
- Shining Girls is a new Apple TV+ show.
- It is coming to Apple TV+ on April 29.
- It stars Elisabeth Moss as a young newspaper archivist trying to uncover the identity of her attacker.
Apple has today announced that Shining Girls will debut on Apple TV+ on April 29.
The company stated:
Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the highly anticipated series "Shining Girls," starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss. The metaphysical thriller will make its worldwide debut on Friday, April 29, 2022, with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. Hailing from MRC Television, the series is also executive produced by Appian Way and adapted for television by showrunner Silka Luisa, with Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren directing the first two episodes.
The new Apple TV+ show is based on Lauren Beukes' bestselling novel by the same name, charting the story of one Kirby Mazrachi (Moss). Mazrachi is a Chicago newspaper archivist striving to be a journalist before she is the victim of an assault. Kirby learns that she is not the only person to have been attacked in the same manner, she teams up with another journalist to uncover the identity of her attacker.
You can see the trailer below:
Apple continues to invest in its slate of original content for Apple TV+, hot on the heels of its landmark Oscar win on Sunday, which saw the acclaimed film CODA take home the award for best picture, the first time a streaming platform has won an academy award.
