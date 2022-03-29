Apple has today announced that Shining Girls will debut on Apple TV+ on April 29.

The company stated:

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the highly anticipated series "Shining Girls," starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss. The metaphysical thriller will make its worldwide debut on Friday, April 29, 2022, with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. Hailing from MRC Television, the series is also executive produced by Appian Way and adapted for television by showrunner Silka Luisa, with Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren directing the first two episodes.

The new Apple TV+ show is based on Lauren Beukes' bestselling novel by the same name, charting the story of one Kirby Mazrachi (Moss). Mazrachi is a Chicago newspaper archivist striving to be a journalist before she is the victim of an assault. Kirby learns that she is not the only person to have been attacked in the same manner, she teams up with another journalist to uncover the identity of her attacker.

You can see the trailer below: