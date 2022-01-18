Apple TV+, Apple's streaming video service, is full of new original content you can't find anywhere else, including a library of Apple TV+ shows and movies that is getting quite large. If you're looking for a new TV show to watch or a feature film to get into, we've got a complete list of all the Apple TV+ shows and movies streaming right now.

If you're wanting to know what's coming soon to Apple TV+, we've got you covered there too with a roundup of all of the Apple TV+ originals confirmed to be in the works as well as those rumored to have been picked up by Apple. You can watch Apple TV+ on any device that has the Apple TV app. That includes the best Apple TV models as well as your iPhone, iPad, or Mac in addition to a whole host of smart TVs, games consoles, and third-party streaming devices. You can even stream Apple TV+ content via the web. Apple TV+ Dramas Amazing Stories Amazing Stories is a science-fiction anthology series that is based on the original series by the same name produced by Steven Spielberg in the 1980s. All five episodes of the first season are streaming now. Calls Based on the French short-form series, Calls allows audiences to experience short stories through real-life audio sources with minimal visuals. Despite being effectively an audio-only series, Calls has a star-studded cast including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, Ben Schwartz, Lily Collins, Nick Jonas, Pedro Pascal, and Rosario Dawson. Defending Jacob

Andy Barber (Chris Evans) is a respected assistant district attorney in Newton, Massachusetts, but when evidence in a new murder implicates his son, Jacob Barber (Jaeden Martell), he has to prosecute the case. Andy, soon becomes tangled in a web of evidence that makes him question everything he knows about his son and his town. Dr. Brain South Korean drama Dr. Brain follows brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who goes to extraordinary lengths to uncover what really happened when his family fell victim to a mysterious accident. Season one is now streaming. For All Mankind

In real-life, the Americans were the first to land on the moon. In this straight-to-series science fiction drama from Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica), it's the Soviet Union that got there first. The series, which is written by Moore, along with Fargo co-executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, imagines a world where the global space race had never ended. And the space program remains the cultural centerpiece of America's hopes and dreams. The second season of For All Mankind started airing in February 2021 and the show has already been renewed for a third season. Foundation

Based on the award-winning sci-fi epics from Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles the fate of an entire galaxy that rests on a band of exiles and the beliefs of Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris). Asimov's books had a huge impact on the science-fiction genre with other titles like Dune and Star Wars clearly taking inspiration from Foundation. The show's thousand-year saga will struggle to fit into one series, which is probably why it has already been renewed for a second with rumors that the story is planned for eight seasons in total. Home Before Dark When a young girl, Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince), and her family move back to the town her father, Matthew Lisko (Jim Sturgess) left, she begins to uncover a mystery of a cold case that's long been dead in the water. Two seasons of the show are available to watch now. Invasion

In Invasion, civilization is on the verge of collapse as extraterrestrial beings make their way to Earth from across the universe. Set across multiple continents, the sweeping, character-driven series shows various perspectives on an alien invasion from across the world. Season one is streaming now and a second season has been confirmed. Lisey's Story Based on the novel by Stephen King, and adapted for TV by the man himself, Lisey's Story is a terrifying thriller that follows widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as a series of unsettling events revive memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) that she has blocked out. Little Voice This coming-of-age drama series features original music from Sara Bareilles and follows Bess King (Brittany O'Grady), a talented performer trying to fulfill her dreams while dealing with all sorts of personal issues. Bess will have to find her voice and use it to make all her dreams come true. Season one is available to watch now, though the musical drama is not being renewed for a second season. Losing Alice Losing Alice stars Ayelet Zurer as the titular Alice, a middle-aged film director who feels lost since raising her family until a chance meeting with femme-fatale screenwriter Sophie (Lihi Kornowski) who sets her off an obsessive journey. All eight episodes of this thriller are now available to watch. See

The basic premise is quickly summed up with some text at the beginning of the first episode, which states that sometime in the 21st century, there was a deadly virus that wiped out most people on earth, leaving only a mere two million people left. Unfortunately, those who survived were blinded, and now centuries later, the sense of sight is considered a myth. It's heresy to even speak about sight, and if you are even thought of to have the gift of sight, you are supposed to burn. The story follows a bunch of different people, but you start off by mostly following Baba Voss (Jason Momoa), the leader of the Alkenny tribe, and his pregnant wife, Maghra (Hera Hilmar). At the very beginning of the first episode, Paris (Alfre Woodard) is tending to Maghra as she's in labor, while Voss is defending their home from invading attackers. The story unfolds from here. Seasons one and two of See are right now, and a third season has been confirmed. Servant The show starts you off right as Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) and his wife Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) is waiting at their home in for their new live-in nanny to arrive. The nanny, Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free), will be tasked to take care of baby Jericho, while Dorothy goes back to work. One problem, baby Jericho is a doll — a very realistic and creepy-looking one. From there the series takes plenty of twists and turns through seasons one and two. Season three begins airing on January 21, 2022. Swagger

This scripted drama series is inspired by the early life of Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, exploring the world of competitive youth basketball. Tehran Tehran is an Israeli espionage thriller from Fauda writer Moshe Zonder telling the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran, Iran, that places her and those around her in jeopardy. Season one aired in 2020 and a second season is reportedly in the works. The Morning Show

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) wakes up one morning to find that her co-anchor for the past 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), has been fired due to allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Alex, blindsided by the news, is now left with the difficult task of keeping The Morning Show alive against its competition, all while the network executives and she are in tense negotiations for a contract renewal. Meanwhile, a fierce female reporter for a small local station, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), makes news by getting into a wild argument with a protester at a coal mine that goes viral on social media. This prompts The Morning Show to have her on as a guest when she catches the eye of network executive Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), who wants her to join the show. The series also stars Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, Desean K. Terry, and Janina Gavankar. There are two seasons of The Morning Show currently on the service. The Mosquito Coast Adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name, The Mosquito Coast is a drama series following inventor Allie Fox (Justin Theroux) and his family on a dangerous journey to Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government. The entire seven-episode first season is available to watch now with a second season having been commissioned. Truth Be Told New evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen a murder case that made her a national sensation. Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man her true-crime podcast helped to put behind bars, may not actually be guilty. All episodes of seasons one and two are now. Apple TV+ Comedies Acapulco

This Spanish-English comedy, set in 1984, sees twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon) land his dream job as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, though he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he'd imagined. Season one is available now. Dickinson This series offers a comedic take on the life of Emily Dickinson, written by Alena Smith and starring Hailee Steinfeld in the title role. Other actors in Dickinson include Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, and Ella Hunt. The third and final season is now available. Little America Little America is an anthology series that follows the funny, inspiring, and heartfelt journeys of immigrants in America. Little America's showrunner Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Good Boys) and executive producer Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) have created a beautiful series that is sure to entertain you and make you think. The show has reportedly been renewed for a second season. Mr. Corman Written, directed, produced by, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mr. Corman follows the struggles of fifth-grade teacher Josh Corman whose lifelong dream of a career in music didn't pan out. The darkly funny and heartfelt comedy-drama touches on anxiety, loneliness, and self-doubt. Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest is the biggest MMORPG ever to hit the gaming scene and, in season two, the development team is about to release an expansion titled Raven's Banquet. The creative director is Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) is at odds with the lead engineer, Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), and head of monetization Brad Bakshi (Dany Pudi). The first and second seasons are on Apple TV+ and the show has been renewed for a third and fourth season. Physical Set in 1980s San Diego, tormented housewife Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) battles extreme personal demons behind closed doors before discovering aerobics and going on a journey to powerful, confident economic force, and lifestyle guru. Season one of the dark comedy is available now and the show has been renewed for season two. Schmigadoon! Parody musical series Schmigadoon! stars SNL favorites Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a backpacking couple looking to reinvigorate their struggling relationship. The pair instead stumble upon the magical town of Schmigadoon in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. Ted Lasso

This hit comedy series follows the titular Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American Football coach that is hired to be the head coach of the AFC Richmond in the English Premier League. Despite having no experience with the game, Ted Lasso ships across the pond to start in his new role. Seasons one and two are available to watch now with a third in the works. The Shrink Next Door

The Shrink Next door is a miniseries adaptation of the Wondery podcast of the same name. It is based on the story of Isaac Herschkopf, a psychiatrist who abused his relationships with his patients in order to exploit them for personal gain. The dark comedy show stars Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, and Kathryn Hahn. Trying The series follows Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), who want to try having children; however, they can't conceive naturally. They decide to adopt a child, but the adoption process is long, daunting, and will require the couple to push their relationship to its limits. Seasons one and two are now with season three set to arrive in 2022. Apple TV+ Adult Animation Central Park

Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Loren Bouchard (Bob's Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family living in New York's iconic park. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci. Seasons one and two are available now. Apple TV+ Kids and Family Blush Animated short film Blush follows the journey of a horticulturist-astronaut who becomes stranded on a desolate dwarf planet. A chance encounter with an ethereal being leads to an astonishing adventure about life and love. Blush is the first joint production between Apple and Skydance Animation. Doug Unplugs Doug is a boy robot who is taking on the world one curious adventure at a time in this animated kid-friendly adventure made by DreamWorks animation. Two seasons are available. El Deafo Based on the No. 1 New York Times best-seller and Newbery Honor-winning graphic memoir, animated kids series El Deafo follows Cece as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero with a little help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo. Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

Fan favorites from the '80s series, including Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt, return for new stories and classic Fraggle songs. Interestingly, Rock On! was all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and artists. Get Rolling with Otis Otis is a small tractor with a big heart who rolls into action on Long Hill Dairy Farm whenever his friends need him. Ghostwriter

This children's mystery television series is a reboot of a 1990s series by the same name. The series follows four young detectives who solve neighborhood crimes and mysteries. For assistance, they receive clues from an invisible being aptly named Ghostwriter and a fictional character it releases into the world. Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show Jack shows kids that it's cool to be kind by being one of Clover Grove's most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. Helpsters

Helpsters stars Cody and his team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan. Helpsters is the first series between Apple and Sesame Workshop. Helpsters Help You Helpsters Help You is a miniseries of shorts produced in partnership with the Sesame Workshop aimed at providing support for kids and parents living in the time of COVID-19. Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth In celebration of Earth Day 2020, Apple released Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth which is a short film adapted from the best-selling children's book by Oliver Jeffers. Narrated by Meryl Streep, Here We Are follows a precocious 7-year-old who learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents and a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special

After a tough 2020, there's only one person who can save Christmas: Mariah Carey. In this star-studded spectacular, the Queen of Christmas takes us on a magical journey to raise Christmas spirits with pals Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson,

Apple TV+'s Harriet the Spy is the first animated adaptation of the iconic children's novel. Perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she'll need to know everything. The first five episodes of season one arrive in late 2021 with the second half of the season coming in spring 2022. Harriet the Spy on Apple TV+ Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 Apple actually released this short film before the launch of Apple TV+ to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of NASA's Apollo 10 mission. The "documentary" stars Jeff Goldblum as a self-published NASA historian and Ron Howard as himself and tries to solve the great mystery: Was Snoopy a top-secret astronaut? Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 on Apple TV+ Puppy Place Siblings Charles and Lizzie Peterson take on the tough but rewarding task of fostering puppies and finding their permanent homes with each pup providing adventure. Puppy Place on Apple TV+ Snoopy in Space Snoopy of Peanuts fame is starring in a new animated series on Apple TV+ where, you guessed it, the famous beagle attempts to go into space. He's becoming a NASA astronaut. Snoopy's joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang in this new adventure. A second season is currently in production, but you can see the entire first season now on Apple TV+. Snoopy in Space on Apple TV+ Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne After the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can't visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year's Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve. Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne on Apple TV+ Stillwater Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have an interesting next-door neighbor — a wise panda named Stillwater — and his stories give them new perspectives on the world and teach them about life. Stillwater on Apple TV+ The Snoopy Show

Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the gang are back with a new show that showcases Snoopy's latest adventures. The Snoopy Show on Apple TV+ Wolfboy and the Everything Factory Wolfbody and the Everything Factory is described as a 10-episode animated epic that follows oddball dreamer Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar) as he discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth, where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world above. Joseph Gordon-Levitt executive produces and voices Professor Luxcraft. Wolfboy and the Everything Factory on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Feature films CODA

As the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults – 17-year-old Ruby's (Emilia Jones) life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother. When Ruby discovers her gift for singing through her school choir, she finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams. CODA on Apple TV+ Come From Away The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the U.S. were grounded on September 11, 2001. This live performance of the hit musical was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City for an audience of 9/11 survivors and frontline workers. Come From Away on Apple TV+ Cherry

Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, gritty drama Cherry follows Tom Holland in the title role as he goes from college dropout to army medic in Iraq. The unhinged character is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo), but his undiagnosed PTSD from the war leads to a life of drug addiction and crime. Cherry on Apple TV+ Finch

In Finch, Tom Hanks stars as the titular character, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a catastrophic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Living with his dog Goodyear in a bunker for a decade, Finch creates a robot to look after Goodyear once he no longer can. When the unlikely trio must voyage across the desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, what it means to be alive. Finch on Apple TV+ Greyhound Longtime Navy veteran and first-time captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a mission across treacherous Atlantic waters in order to deliver thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies to Allied forces during World War II. Inspired by the Battle of the Atlantic, Greyhound was written by Hanks and directed by Aaron Schneider. Greyhound on Apple TV+ Hala The balance between desire and familial, cultural, and religious obligations is explored in Hala with the titular Pakistani-American teenager growing up in two different worlds. Written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Hala was an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Hala on Apple TV+ On the Rocks When doubt about her marriage strikes, a young New York mother and writer (Rashida Jones) teams up wither her playboy father (Bill Murray) to keep tabs on her husband in a bittersweet comedy about love and relationships. On the Rocks is written and directed by Sofia Coppola. On the Rocks on Apple TV+ Palmer After 12 years in prison, former high-school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) returns home and tries to put his life back together and rebuild a quiet life for himself. That becomes more difficult when tasked with caring for his neighbor's 7-year-old son Sam (Ryder Allen) who is displaced when his mother Shelly (Juno Temple) disappears on a prolonged drinking spree. Palmer forms an unlikely bond with Sam and his teacher Maggie (Alisha Wainwright), though Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family. Palmer on Apple TV+ Swan Song

Starring Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close, and Awkwafina, Swan Song follows the journey of a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor to shield his family from grief. Swan Song on Apple TV+ The Banker

Inspired by true events, The Banker follows two entrepreneurs, Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an ingenious business plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s and fight for equal rights to the housing market — and the American dream. The Banker on Apple TV+ The Tragedy of Macbeth

From Academy Award winner Joel Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand. After hitting theaters on December 25, 2021, it is now available to stream on Apple TV+. The Tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV+ Wolfwalkers Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2021 Oscars, Wolfwalkers follows young hunter Robyn Goodfellowe as she journeys to Ireland with her father to help wipe out the last wolf pack. On her journey, Robyn befriends a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. Wolfwalkers on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Documentaries 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything 1971 was a year of musical innovation as well as political and cultural upheaval. This eight-part docuseries chronicles the birth of the most original artists and songs from the era and features never-before-seen footage of The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed, and more. 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything on Apple TV+ 9/11: Inside the President's War Room

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of 9/11, this new documentary explores the hours immediately after the attacks from the angle of President George W. Bush, and those around him. 9/11: Inside the President's War Room is a joint production between Apple and the BBC, so you won't see it on Apple TV+ in the UK and will need to watch it on BBC iPlayer instead. 9/11: Inside the President's War Room on Apple TV+ Beastie Boys Story Directed by Spike Jonze, Beastie Boys Story is a live documentary experience in which Bestie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you the story of their band and friendship. Beastie Boys Story on Apple TV+ Becoming You Becoming You is a global series about child development that explores how the first 2,000 days of our lives shape the rest. Documenting 100 children across the world, the series offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move, from birth to age five. Olivia Colman narrates. Becoming You on Apple TV+ Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry

Unscripted series Greatness Code highlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world with each of the seven episodes examining pivotal moments that defined each athlete's career. Featured athletes in season one include LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, and more. Greatness Code on Apple TV+ Home The first documentary series from Apple, Home consists of a 10-episode first season exploring extraordinary homes around the world and talking to the people who built them. Home on Apple TV+ Long Way Up

Visible: Out on Television looks at the importance of TV as a medium that shapes American conscience and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. The series explores themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry. Visible: Out on Television on Apple TV+ Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson Award-winning producer and artist Mark Ronson explores the intersection of technology and musical innovation with his heroes and fellow hitmakers. Guests include Paul McCartney, DJ Premier, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl, and Questlove. Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson on Apple TV+ Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Lupita Nyong'o narrates a documentary about Peanuts and its creator, Charles M. Schulz. Famous fans—including Kevin Smith, Al Roker, and Billie Jean King—share its influence on them, and a new animated story finds Charlie Brown on a personal quest. Who Are You, Charlie Brown? on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Talk shows Oprah's Book Club

Television icon Oprah Winfrey has taken an active role on Apple TV+ by introducing launching projects on the streaming service. The one that debuted first should sound familiar. Oprah's Book Club first ran on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 and continued for 15 years until the talk show ended. It then found a home on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and O, The Oprah Magazine as Oprah's Book Club 2.0. On Apple TV+, each episode features a book handpicked by Oprah, along with an interview about the issues that it brings to light. Oprah's Book Club on Apple TV The Oprah Conversation

The Oprah Conversation is a long-form interview-style show where Oprah sits down and talks politics, race relations, and more with a wide variety of guests. Former President Barack Obama is one such guest with other celebrities like Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder, and Elliot Page also featuring. The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+ The Problem with Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart returns to TV in a new current affairs series which takes a deep dive into some of the biggest issues of our time. A companion podcast extends the conversation from each show, too. The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Podcasts For All Mankind: The Official Podcast To coincide with season two of For All Mankind, Apple released its first Apple TV+ companion podcast with For All Mankind: The Official Podcast. Hosted by Krys Marshall, who plays Danielle Poole on the show, it features behind-the-scenes looks and interviews with scientists, former astronauts, and the cast and crew of For All Mankind. For All Mankind: The Official Podcast on Apple Podcasts Foundation: The Official Podcast Foundation: The Official Podcast is an official companion podcast for Apple TV+ sci-fi drama series Foundation. Host Jason Concepcion and Foundation's showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer discuss adapting Isaac Asimov's iconic novels for the screen while writers from the show chat with Jason and David to unpack each episode of the Apple Original series, giving viewers a deeper dive into the story. Foundation: The Official Podcast on Apple Podcasts Hooked

Unlike many other Apple Original Podcasts, Hooked does not tie into an accompanying Apple TV+ show. The nine-part podcast series explores the true story of Tony Hathaway, whose addiction to legally prescribed opioids led him to spiral from a top engineer to becoming one of the most prolific bank robbers in American history. Available in Apple Podcasts or via RSS for free, you do not need an Apple TV+ subscription to listen to Hooked. Hooked on Apple Podcasts The Line The Line is Apple's first hybrid podcast-TV offering presented as two non-fiction series. The series examine the moral ambiguities of war as embodied by the 2018 case in which a US Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief, Eddie Gallagher, of war crimes. The six-part audio series hosted and executive produced by Dan Taberski is available now on Apple Podcasts with the four-part docuseries available on Apple TV+. The Line on Apple Podcasts The Problem with Jon Stewart The Problem with Jon Stewart is a companion podcast series to the TV+ series of the same name. The idea of the weekly show is to extend the conversation of each TV episode. Jon is joined by the staff and expert guests for nuanced discussions, updates on action items, and "airing of grievances from writers over jokes that didn't make the show." The Problem with Jon Stewart Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy

Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, an eight-part podcast series, shares the behind-the-scenes story of the world's most famous magical duo. Over the course of nearly half a century, Siegfried & Roy performed 30,000 shows for millions of people. Although the German-born illusionists and pop culture icons were mega-famous, much about their private lives, eccentric public personae and tragic final show remained shrouded in mystery … until now. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and investigative journalist Steven Leckart goes behind the velvet curtain to reveal shocking moments, surprising details and hidden truths about two men who were lionized by millions of fans, lampooned by the media, criticized by animal welfare advocates, and endlessly scrutinized by the public. Apple continues to grow its number of TV+-adjacent podcast offerings, though Wild Things does not offer a TV counterpart as is the case for The Line and The Problem With Jon Stewart, nor is it a companion podcast like those that launched with its Foundation and For All Mankind TV+ series. Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy on Apple Podcasts Apple TV+ Coming soon Apple shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to Apple TV+, and here are just some of the shows we know are in the works over at Apple. Alabama This eight-part comedy series is set to star Imelda Staunton who previously featured in Trying for Apple TV+ as well as the Harry Potter movies. Alabama is a co-production with the BBC and was set to air in 2020 according to Chortle's original 2019 reporting, though it's possible the timeline was pushed back due to the pandemic: Production on the comedy drama is underway and the 'major eight-part series' will air worldwide next year on the tech giant's new digital platform. The show has been directed by Catastrophe's Jim O'Hanlon and produced by Chris Sussman, head of comedy for BBC Studios. Release date: Unknown Amber Brown Apple has ordered a series aimed at kids and families based on the best-selling books by Paula Danziger: "Amber Brown" is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her own voice through art and music in the wake of her parents' divorce. The series will star Carsyn Rose ("The Rookie," "Cousins for Life") as Amber Brown, an everykid who is going through what many children experience, and making sense of her new family dynamic through her sketches and video diary. Release date: Unknown Andy Samberg sci-fi comedy-drama As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ has landed a new project from Andy Samberg and Ben Stiller. Samberg has teamed up once again with Andy Siara, the writer of Palm Springs, for an untitled sci-fi comedy-drama. While details of the project itself are unknown, it has been revealed that it is an original idea from Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the mind behind Bojack Horseman. Argylle Apple has reportedly spent $200 million to acquire the rights to spy thriller Argylle, according to Deadline. Argylle has a killer cast including lead Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. Making her screen-starring debut will be Grammy winner Dua Lipa, who will also provide music for the title track and score. The film, based on the soon-to-be-launched spy novel of the same name from author Ellie Conway, follows the world's greatest spy as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. Conway's debut thriller is scheduled to be published in a major launch in 2022 by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House. Release date: Unknown Audrey Hepburn biopic Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a new movie based on the life of legendary actress Audrey Hepburn. 2-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara is set to play the Breakfast at Tiffany's star, according to Deadline. Variety confirmed the news and added that the plot details are being kept secret for now: Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Hepburn is an acting legend celebrated for her performances in classics like "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "My Fair Lady," "Wait Until Dark," "Charade" and "Sabrina." During her four-decade career, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, winning Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy awards, the last of which she received posthumously. She was also a dedicated humanitarian, working with UNICEF to help children in Africa, South America and Asia and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992. Release date: Unknown Bad Blood Apple confirmed its Apple Original Films studio is backing and will distribute Bad Blood, a new movie focusing on the shocking rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, per Deadline. Jennifer Lawrence will star as Holmes with Adam McKay writing and directing. Holmes' Silicon Valley blood testing startup catapulted the Stanford dropout to short-lived status as the youngest and richest self-made billionaire as shares of Theranos became the darling of the venture capital set. It all came tumbling down after an expose by former WSJ investigative reporter John Carreyrou. The film is based on his book, Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start Up. Release date: Unknown Bad Monkey A new 10-episode drama from Emmy Award-nominated writer and executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso) is coming soon to Apple TV+. Vince Vaughn is set to star and executive produce. "Bad Monkey" tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey. Release date: Unknown Being Heumann Apple Original Films has landed rights to a package based on Judy Heumann's bestselling memoir Being Heumann, according to Deadline. Sian Heder (CODA) is set to direct with Ali Stroker starring. Heumann and her co-author Kristen Joiner will executive produce. Release date: Unknown Big Man on Campus According to Deadline, Apple has ordered docuseries Big Man on Campus focusing on 20-year-old basketball phenom Makur Maker of Howard University. Directed and executive produced by Seth Gordon (Undefeated), the series will tell Maker's coming-of-age story as he navigates the highs and lows of his freshman year in college against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement and the global pandemic. Release date: Unknown Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong

Apple has announced that it has greenlit a Louis Armstrong documentary feature entitled Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong directed by Sacha Jenkins. The film offers a definitive look at the master musician's life and legacy as a founding father of jazz, the first pop star and a cultural ambassador of the United States. He was loved by millions worldwide but often mischaracterized for not doing enough to support the civil rights movement. In reality, his fight for social justice was fueled by his celebrity and his willingness to break his silence on issues of segregation and patriotism. With the full support of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, the filmmakers have access to a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival materials, including hundreds of hours of audio recordings, film footage, photographs, personal diaries and a life's worth of ephemera for exclusive use in the first significant documentary dedicated entirely to his life. Release date: Unknown Brad Pitt Formula One movie Apple has reportedly beaten out competition from the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Sony, and more to pick up a new Brad Pitt movie all about Formula One racing. Set to involve Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Deadline reports that the movie will see Pitt star as a driver who takes a younger racer under his wing: Apple is in exclusive negotiations and will close the first big film package of the new year. That's the highly competitive race to acquire an untitled pitch package that will have Brad Pitt playing a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver's teammate. Release date: Unknown Brad Pitt/George Clooney thriller Per Deadline, Apple is said to have inked a deal with for an as-yet untitled thriller starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Apple Studios has landed yet another high-caliber movie package, making a deal for an untitled film that Spider-Man director Jon Watts will write and direct, with George Clooney and Brad Pitt starring. The film will get a robust theatrical release as part of this. Release date: Unknown Bride Reported by Deadline, Scarlett Johansson is coming to Apple TV+ in a new film called Bride. The actor will reportedly both produce and star in the film, which is being made by Apple and A24. Sebastián Lelio, best known for films like A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience, and Gloria, has signed on to direct. The plot follows a woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she's forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation. Release date: Unknown Brie Larson CIA biography series Captain Marvel star and Academy Award winner Brie Larson will star in this straight-to-series drama that's based on Amaryllis Fox's memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. According to Deadline, "The drama is described as a provocative and contemporary look at a young woman's journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships." Release date: Unknown Carlos Ghosn docuseries Apple has greenlit a four-part documentary series about the rise and fall of former Nissan and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, according to Deadline. Told through unprecedented access to the people who were there, alongside the reporting of Wall Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the untitled docuseries will tell the full story of how one of the most admired businessmen on the planet became its most famous international fugitive. Release date: Unknown Carpool Karaoke: The Series

After debuting on Apple Music before relocating to the Apple TV app, Carpool Karaoke: The Series is set to make the move to Apple TV+ with season five, reports Deadline. Release date: Unknown Carrie & Me According to Deadline, Apple is in final negotiations for Carrie & Me, a film adaptation of Carol Burnett's bestselling memoir about her daughter Carrie Hamilton. In the memoir, described as "a touching tribute to her eldest daughter," Burnett tells the story of Hamilton, who won the hearts of everyone she met with her kindness, quirky humor and unconventional approach to life. After overcoming her painful and public teenage struggle with drug addiction in a time when personal troubles were kept private, Hamilton lived her adult life of sobriety to the fullest, achieving happiness and success as an actress, writer, musician and director before losing a hard-fought battle with cancer in 2002 at age 38. Release date: Unknown Cartoon Saloon series In a 2021 interview with Deadline, Wolfwalkers directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart mentioned a new animated series in the works at Cartoon Saloon for Apple TV+. Moore said: And we have a big series for Apple TV that's not really announced. But it's epic because it's feature-quality, hand-drawn animation across 12 half-hours, and then a big, hour-long special at the end, which is going to take a lot of work. Release date: Unknown City on Fire Drama series City on Fire has been confirmed by Apple, inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg: In "City on Fire," an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends' band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she's revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. Release date: Unknown Colleen McGuinness comedy series Apple reportedly landed 10-episode series from Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock), according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 10-episode, half-hour comedy is inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's short story collection You Think It, I'll Say It. Kristen Wiig was originally pegged to star, though she has since departed the show due to scheduling conflicts, as per a Deadline report. The show is currently on hold as Apple and the producers "evaluate their options, including proceeding with a different actress." Release date: Unknown Container Apple has reportedly ordered its first Russian-language original series, with Container set to star The Bourne Supremacy's Oksana Akinshina. According to a Variety report, the show already aired in its native Russia in September 2021, but it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ in spring 2022. Described as "bold" and "unflinching," the series sees Akinshina play Sasha, a surrogate mother hiding a dangerous secret who reluctantly finds herself ensconced in the luxurious home of the rich family whose baby she is gestating. As Sasha navigates the privilege and politics of the super-rich, both her secrets and theirs threaten to collide. Release date: Unknown Damien Chazelle drama Apple has given another straight-to-series order, this time for a drama from La La Land writer/director Damien Chazelle. Little is known about the plot of the series at this time. From Variety: Details of the series' plot are being kept under wraps, but Chazelle will write and direct every episode of the series, as well as serving as executive producer. In addition to Chazelle, the series will be executive produced by Jordan Horowitz via his Original Headquarters banner, and Fred Berger for Automatik Entertainment. Media Rights Capital is the studio. Release date: Unknown Dark Matter According to Deadline, Apple is reportedly partnering with Matt Tolmach on a series based on Blake Crouch's novel Dark Matter, with Crouch adapting the script. The series will reportedly be a co-production between Apple and Sony Pictures Television. Dark Matter is said to explore choices, as in, the paths both taken and not, as well as how far we'll go to claim the lives we dream of. Release date: Unknown Dear Edward Writer Halley Feiffer is developing two new TV series for Apple including Dear Edward with Jason Katims, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter: Feiffer, a playwright, TV writer and actress, recently wrapped as a co-executive producer on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Dear Edward for Jason Katims and is developing The Guru for Apple and Wondery. Release date: Unknown Disclaimer Acclaimed director Alfonso Cuarón is adapting Renee Knight's novel Disclaimer as a series for Apple TV+ with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline set to star, according to Deadline: "Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower, played by Kline, appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone." Disclaimer will mark the first time that Cuarón has written and directed all episodes of an original series. Release date: Unknown Dolly Apple has reportedly landed Dolly, a sci-fi courtroom drama focused around a robot that kills its owner. Florence Pugh, who was nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in Little Women, is currently attached to star in the film, says Deadline. The film is a sci-fi courtroom drama in which a robotic "companion doll" kills its owner and then shocks the world by claiming that she is not guilty and asking for a lawyer. The film, which is inspired by Elizabeth Bear's short story of the same name, has elements of both classic courtroom drama and sci-fi. Release date: Unknown Earthsound Apple has picked up a new 12-part natural history series. Entitled Earthsound, the show will use audio technology as a means to tell stories about wildlife, as a Deadline report notes: The half-hour series uses audio technology and cinematic 360 sound design to reveal the unexpected, unfamiliar, and untold natural stories on every continent of the planet. Release date: Unknown Earvin "Magic" Johnson docuseries Apple has confirmed a "documentary event series" chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson. Release date: Unknown Echo 3 In July 2020, Apple confirmed it has given a straight-to-series order for Echo 3, a new action-thriller written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker). The 10-part series is based on the award-winning Israeli drama When Heroes Fly. In "Echo 3", Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. Release date: Unknown El Gato Negro Robert Rodriguez and Diego Boneta are teaming up for El Gato Negro, according to The Hollywood Reporter, an adaptation of a Mexican comic book being set up at Apple TV+ as a series. The comic, created by Richard Dominguez, centers on the intergenerational exploits of two crime-fighting heroes in South Texas. The first is a young man who takes up the mantle of a fabled local hero to avenge the death of his best friend, while the other is his grandfather, a lucha (Mexican wrestler) who turned to crime-busting decades earlier. Release date: Unknown Emancipation Apple has landed the rights to new movie Emancipation for Apple TV+, starring Will Smith, according to Deadline. The deal is reportedly worh in excess of $120 million. Apple Studios has acquired world rights to Emancipation, the film package with Antoine Fuqua directing Will Smith in a Willam N. Collage-scripted action thriller about the harrowing escape of Peter, a runaway slave forced to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey North where he joined the Union Army. Release date: Unknown Extrapolations Apple has given a series order to Extrapolations, an anthology series about climate change from Scott Z. Burns, according to Variety. Here's how Burns describes it: "Most of the storytelling around climate change has focused on the science and getting people to accept it," said Burns. "Our aim with 'Extrapolations' is to move beyond science and use drama, comedy, mystery and every other genre to allow us to consider how every aspect of our world is going to be changing in the years ahead. We know the climate is going to change – 'Extrapolations' asks, can we change, too?" There are some big names attached to the project including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Indira Varma, and more. Release date: Unknown Five Days at Memorial Apple has confirmed a new limited series based on the award-winning non-fiction book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital. "Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, "Five Days At Memorial" chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come." Release date: Unknown Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Apple TV+ will reboot the classic Fraggle Rock franchise in 2022 with Back to the Rock. The show reunites Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt for brand new songs and adventures. Jim Henson's fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Release date: January 21, 2022 Ghosted Late last summer, Deadline reported that Apple had picked up Ghosted, a romantic action adventure movie that will be directed by Dexter Fletcher. Marvel stars Scarlett Johanssen and Chris Evans were set to reuinte on the move, though later reports suggest Johanssen has left the project and has been repalced by No Time To Die star Ana de Armas. Release date: Unknown Grateful Dead biopic Jonah Hill will play Jerry Garcia in a new Grateful Dead biopic for Apple TV+. As reported by Deadline, Martin Scorcese has signed on to direct the upcoming film. It will be Apple's second film with the award-winning director as the company is already working on Killers of the Flower Moon together. While it's unknown what will be covered in the film, the story of the group goes back to its formation in the Bay Area amid the rise of the psychedelic counterculture of the '60s. They continued to record albums and tour, with Deadhead fans following them throughout the years all over the country for lengthy jam sessions. The good times came to an end when Garcia died in 1995, though surviving members have carried on in various incarnations. Release date: Unknown Gutsy Women According to Deadline, Apple has given a straight-to-series order to Gutsy Women, an event docuseries hosted and executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, inspired by their best-selling The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience. HiddenLight's first project will be an @AppleTV adaptation of "Gutsy Women," the book Chelsea and I wrote to chronicle the lives of trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared.



More to come soon. pic.twitter.com/NiK5yiQJCw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 3, 2020 Release date: Unknown Hannibal According to Deadline, Apple is said to have bought Hannibal, a Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters-written series based on the life of the Carthaginian general Hannibal. Steven J. Caple Jr is said to be directing. Release date: Unknown Hedy Lamarr According to Deadline, the Gal Gadot-led eight-episode limited series Hedy Lamarr has moved to Apple from Showtime with a straight-to-series order. The project had been in development at Showtime since August but never received a series order. Per Apple, the series will follow the incredible life-story of the Hollywood glamour girl, played by Gadot, spanning 30 years from Hedy's daring escape from pre-war Vienna to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it. Release date: Unknown Hello Tomorrow! In May 2021, Apple confirmed it had placed a series order for Hello Tomorrow!, a new, 10-episode half-hour dramedy that will star Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) who will also serve as an executive producer. Here's how it describes the show: Set in a retro-future world, "Hello Tomorrow!" centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him. Release date: Unknown High Desert Apple has confirmed a series order for High Desert, a new half-hour comedy series starring Patricia Arquette and directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. "High Desert" follows Peggy (Arquette), a former addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. Release date: Unknown Idris Elba spy romance Apple TV+ has landed a new spy film starring Idris Elba. Reported by Variety, Elba will both star and produce the film. The movie does not have a title yet but is being described as a "spy movie with romance" and will be set in Africa. The script is written by Travon Free, best known for his work on The Daily Show. Release date: Unknown In With The Devil In With The Devil is an upcoming series based on the 2010 autobiographical novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser are set to star, per Deadline. Release date: Unknown Jane Apple has announced a straight-to-series order for Jane, a new mission-driven series for kids and families from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute. "Jane" follows Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl with an active imagination. Through pretend play, Jane and her trusty teammates work to protect an endangered animal in each mission-driven episode because, according to her idol: "Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved." Release date: Unknown Justine Timberlake drama series Apple has won an auction and acquired the script to develop an hour-long drama series starring Justin Timberlake, according to Deadline. Timberlake will play Gong Show host Chuck Barris in the as-yet-untitled series. The untitled series will be based on Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, a 1984 memoir in which Barris made suspect claims that being the zany Gong Show host and creator of game shows like The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game was cover for his real job: CIA assassin who took out enemies of the state in the 1960s and 1970s. The book was turned into a film that George Clooney directed with Sam Rockwell playing Barris. Release date: Unknown Kitbag Apple has agreed to finance Ridley Scott's film Kitbag, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, per Deadline. The film's title is derived from the saying "There is a general's staff hidden in every soldier's kitbag." The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The intention of the film is to capture Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Release date: Unknown Lady in the Lake Apple has given a straight-to-series order for Lady in the Lake, a new limited series that will co-star Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o. "Lady in the Lake" is an adaptation of Laura Lippman's New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The limited series takes place in '60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong'o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda. Release date: Unknown Lessons in Chemistry Brie Larson is set to star in and executive produce Lessons in Chemistry for Apple TV+, according to Variety. The series is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1960s, "Lessons in Chemistry" follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science. Release date: Unknown Liason Apple has announced its first French original production, Liason. According to French newspaper Le Figaro that got the exclusive announcement, the thriller drama series will star Eva Green and Vincent Cassel and has been shooting in the UK. This contemporary thriller explores the issues and devastating consequences of past mistakes on our future. Liaison mixes a political and espionage plot with the story of passionate love. Release date: Unknown Lincoln's Dilemma

Apple has today announced a new four-part documentary series that will be "a fresh exploration of President Lincoln and the complex journey to end slavery." The new series, entitled Lincoln's Dilemma, will be narrated by Jeffrey Wright and feature the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass. Based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds' award-winning book, "Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times," the series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials, that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator. Set against the background of the Civil War, "Lincoln's Dilemma" also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln's battle to save the country, no matter the cost. Release date: Unknown Little Rock Nine Little Rock Nine is an eight-part limited series said to be in very early development at Apple. According to Deadline, the series "takes a deep dive into the 1957-1958 school year of Little Rock 9, and the showdown that rocked the nation." Release date: Unknown Loot Apple has confirmed a straight-to-series order for an as-yet-unnamed half-hour comedy series that will start Maya Rudolph: Rudolph will star as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. A later report from Deadline confirmed the name Loot and attached Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu's names to the project as co-executive producers. The two most recently worked together on Superstore. Release date: Unknown Losing Earth This series from Anonymous Content will be based on a long-form article from The New York Times Magazine that details efforts to save the Earth from climate change before it was too late. From The New York Times: The "Losing Earth" article recounted how, from 1979 to 1989, a small group of American scientists, activists and politicians tried to save the world from the ravages of climate change before it was too late. The article was produced with the support of the Pulitzer Center and was based on more than 18 months of reporting and over 100 interviews. Release date: Unknown Lovely Little Farm Little has been said publicly about Lovely Little Farm, other than ABC mentioning it as a "live-action animated hybrid" coming soon to Apple TV+. Release date: Unknown Luck

Jane Fonda voices The Dragon in Skydance Animation movie Luck. From Variety: Luck is directed by Peggy Holmes, and follows the unluckiest girl in the world. When she stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, she must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. Release date: February 18, 2022 Manhunt Apple has confirmed a series order for true crime limited series Manhunt based on the best-selling book by James Swanson and the events and aftermath of the Lincoln assassination. The show will star Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones) and follows Edwin Stanton, Lincoln's war secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch John Wilkes Booth and to carry out Lincoln's legacy. Release date: Unknown Masters of the Air This limited series being produced in-house by Apple is a sequel of sorts to the Band of Brothers and The Pacific series executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. Variety explains: Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, "Masters of the Air" is said to follow the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler's doorstep. The series is being written by "Band of Brothers" alumnus John Orloff, who is also a co-executive producer. The critically acclaimed "Band of Brothers" miniseries aired on HBO back in 2001, and featured "Homeland" and "Billions" star Damian Lewis in one of the lead roles. The show won a handful of Emmys and a Golden Globe, while its successor "The Pacific" was also an awards season success. Release date: Unknown My Ex-Life Deadline reports that My Ex-Life, written by Mickey Rapkin (Pitch Perfect) inspired by the Stephen McCaul novel, is in discussions at Apple. Inspired by the bestselling novel by Stephen McCauley — a romantic drama about acceptance, self-medication and how we define home. This is a show about an unconventional family whose members are experiencing a coming-of-age-at-every- age. Release date: Unknown My Glory Was I Had Such Friends Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams have teamed up for the first time since Alias for this straight-to-order drama miniseries based on the memoir of the same name by Amy Silverstein. According to Deadline: The story showcases the power of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit as it follows an extraordinary group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving heart transplant. Release date: Unknown My Kind of Country Apple is bringing its first music competition series to Apple TV+ with My Kind of Country. In a press release, Apple calls the show "a groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent" and confirmed that it will be produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Jason Owen, and Izzie Pick Ibarra. "My Kind of Country" will revolutionize the music competition genre with a fresh, new documentary sensibility. The hybrid series will break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space, inviting innovative musicians to unleash their authentic voices and take center stage. Release date: Unknown Negro League Baseball drama series Apple is developing a drama series about Negro League Baseball, according to a report by Variety. Earvin 'Magic' Johnson will produce. The streamer has acquired the rights to the non-fiction book "If You Were Only White: The Life of Leroy 'Satchel' Paige" by Donald Spivey to develop as a series. It will explore the story of Negro League Baseball using the life and legacy of the legendary athlete and showman Leroy "Satchel" Paige, one of baseball's greatest pitchers and star of Negro Leagues for many years. Release date: Unknown Now and Then Apple has announced a series order for bilingual drama Now and Then: Set in Miami with an all-Hispanic cast, "Now and Then" is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk. Release date: Unknown Number One on the Call Sheet Two companion documentary features are coming soon to Apple TV+. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple Original Films has picked up Number One on the Call Sheet, two new documentaries about "pioneering Black actors and actresses, with backing from Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Angela Bassett and Halle Berry." Apple will debut the companion films globally on Apple TV+. Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood, directed by Shola Lynch, celebrates Black achievement in the film industry and what it takes for Black women actors to find success in the film business. The film is executive produced by Bassett and Berry. The second doc, Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, will be directed by Reginald Hudlin and similarly chronicles the experiences of Black male actors who paved the way for today's Black American stars in Hollywood. Release date: Unknown Oprah Winfrey biographical documentary Apple has ordered a two-part biographical documentary on Oprah Winfrey, according to a Deadline report. Kevin MacDonald will direct. The new doc will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of one show and one woman who rose from humble roots to become a globally famous talk show host, producer, actress and philanthropist. Release date: Unknown Pachinko This series will follow a generation of a family of Korean immigrants and will be executive produced and written by Soo Hugh. From Variety: "Pachinko" chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The story begins with a forbidden romance and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America. Release date: Unknown Platonic Apple confirmed it has ordered comedy series Platonic, starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogan. "Platonic" is a 10-episode, half-hour comedy which explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices. Release date: Unknown Prehistoric Planet According to Deadline, Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is to produce a dinosaur documentary series for Apple TV+. Teaming up with BBC Studios' Natural History Unit, Prehistoric Planet will use CGI to tell the story of the last days of the dinosaurs 66M years ago. Release date: Unknown Ramy Youssef/Steve Way series Ramy Youssef, co-creator and star of Hulu's Ramy, is set to serve as the executive producer of a new show for Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Having signed an overall deal with studio A24, Youssef will create and develop new projects including one for Apple starring Ramy's Steve Way in a story that shows "perspective and the experience of a disabled person and their family in a real way." "Steve had an A-story storyline in season one but I want to build something around him that can show, 'What is it like to be a disabled person but also in a disabled community?' 'What is it like to be with other people who are going through similar things and not just being the one in someone else's story?' We're developing that with Apple right now," he said. Release date: Unknown Raymond and Ray Apple has announced that it has landed Raymond and Ray, a new film that will star Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. The Rodrigo García-directed film tells the story of Raymond and Ray, two half-brothers that try to find a new direction after their "terrible" father passes away. "Raymond and Ray" follows half-brothers Raymond (played by Ewan McGregor) and Ray (played by Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging. Release date: Unknown Roar Roar is an upcoming anthology series from Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch based on the 2018 short story collection of the same name by Cecelia Ahern. Deadline reports that Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, and Alison Brie are set to star in the female-driven series. Release date: Unknown Severance

Apple has given us the first look at Severance, its workplace thriller from director and executive producer Ben Stiller. The show stars Adam Scott and will debut in February 2022. In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. Release date: February 18, 2022 Sharon Horgan comedy series Apple has reportedly order a 10-episode dark comedy series set to star Sharon Horgan. According to Variety, Horgan will also co-write and executive produce. The untitled comedy follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. Release date: Unknown Shantaram Based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, this show follows Lin, a man on the run, trying to lose himself in the city of Bombay. From Variety: The 2003 novel tells the story of Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India. The novel has been published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide and sold six million copies. Release date: Unknown Sharper Apple has won another high-profile film for its streaming service. The company announced that it is teaming up with Julianne Moore and A24 on Sharper, a film that "follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan's billionaire echelon." It was later reported that John Lithgow has joined the cast. Release date: Unknown Shining Girls Apple has announced a series order for Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss. The "metaphysical thriller" is based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes and will see Moss star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. Release date: Unknown Shrinking Shrinking is a new comedy series confirmed by Apple that will star Jason Segal. Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and breakout star Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) will write and executive produce the series alongside Segal: "Shrinking" follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own. Release date: Unknown Sidney Poitier documentary Following the death of the Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier, Deadline confirmed that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor. Oprah Winfrey is executive producing with Reginald Hudlin directing. The doc had been under wraps and in production for more than a year and is an in-depth documentary about the life of the great Poitier that includes the participation of his family. The doc will be an Apple Original Films release. Release date: Unknown Slow Horses Gary Oldman is to star in Slow Horses, an adaptation of Mick Herron's spy novels, for Apple, per Deadline. Slow Horses, which was first published in 2010, features Jackson Lamb, a brilliant but irascible leader of a group of spies, who end up in MI5's Slough House, having been exiled from the mainstream for their mistakes. Darkest Hour and The Dark Knight star Oldman plays Jackson Lamb. Release date: Unknown Snow Blind Apple has secured another thriller for Apple TV+, beating out five other studios in a bidding war over Snow Blind starring Jake Gyllenhaal, reports Deadline. An adaptation of an Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins graphic novel of the same name, Snow Blind is the story of an Alaskan high school teen who discovers he and his family are living in the Witness Protection Program, soon after their town is invaded by a man seeking revenge, and the FBI who are chasing him. Release date: Unknown Spellbound In addition to Luck, Apple has also inked a deal for Skydance Animation movie Spellbound. Per The Hollywood Reporter: "Spellbound as an animated musical follows a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two, and is directed by Vicky Jenson and written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. The original score for the film is by Oscar-winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater." Release date: Unknown Spirited

Apple has confirmed Sprited, a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story A Christmas Carol coming in time for the holidays in 2022. Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer have been confirmed to star with GLOW's Sunita Mani also reportedly taking on the role of Past, also known as The Ghost of Christmas Past, according to Deadline. Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie!



Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds… pic.twitter.com/m4WNeIgGq4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2021 Release date: Holiday 2022 Strange Planet Apple has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for an animated series based on Nathan Pyle's webcomic and best-selling graphic novels Strange Planet, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will tell profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own. Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner on the whimsical comedy. Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) will be credited as a co-creator alongside Pyle on the series. The duo will exec produce alongside Levari. Release date: Unknown Sugar Apple is said to have won a heated auction for Sugar, a potential TV series that has Colin Farrell attached to star, according to Deadline. The plot is being kept under wraps but it will be an "LA-set contemporary take on the private detective story," if that report is correct. Release date: Unknown Surface Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show) has landed the lead role in a new psychological thriller series for Apple TV+, reports Deadline. Surface, created and written by Veronica West, was handed a straight-to-series order and will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine. Release date: Unknown Surfside Girls Apple has confirmed a series order for Surfside Girls. The 10-episode live action kids and family series is based on the best-selling graphic novel series of the same name by author Kim Dwinell. Miya Cech and YaYa Gosselin will star as as Jade and Sam, two best friends who jump in to save their town. Sam and Jade are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is until they meet a ghost. The girls dive head-first into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside's beloved Danger Point bluff. After meeting a pirate ghost named Remi, Sam wants to help him break the curse while Jade is determined to find a scientific explanation for the existence of ghosts. To solve the mystery, Sam and Jade will need to combine their very different approaches of logic and imagination. Together, they are determined to connect the clues, solve the mystery and save Surfside... and maybe they'll help a couple of pirate ghosts along the way. Release date: Unknown Suspicion

Apple has unveiled Suspicion, an eight-part thriller series starring Uma Thurman set to debut in February 2022. When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time? Release date: February 4, 2022 Team Downey/Adam Perlman drama series Apple has reportedly given a straight-to-series order to a drama series from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Team Downey and Adam Perlman., according to Deadline. Based on true events, the Untitled Team Downey and Adam Perlman project is based on Michael Lista's Toronto Life article "The Sting." It follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting… adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target. Release date: Unknown Tetris Apple has acquired Tetris, an upcoming biographical film directed by Jon S. Baird, according to Deadline. Taron Egerton will star. Egerton is playing Henk Rogers, a Dutch video game designer who first secured the rights to distribute Tetris on consoles, where it found popularity. He was heavily involved in a dispute that arose over the franchise's copyright in the 1980s. Release date: Unknown The Afterparty

Murder mystery series The Afterparty lands on Apple TV+ in early 2022 and stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, and Ben Schwartz. "The Afterparty" centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality. Release date: January 28, 2022 The Beanie Bubble Apple has announced it has landed The Beanie Bubble, a new original film starring Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks that chronicles Beanie Babies craze during the 1990s and the women who helped power the phenomenon's success. "The Beanie Bubble" is inspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the '90s. It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It's a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner's success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies' heart-shaped tags. Release date: Unknown The Big Door Prize The Big Door Prize, a half-hour comedy based on M.O. Walsh's bestselling novel and hailing from Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek writer/executive producer David West Read, has been given a 10-episode straight-to-series order, reports Deadline. The Big Door Prize tells a story about the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store. Release date: Unknown The Changeling Apple has announced a series order for The Changeling, a new drama series based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle. LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah) is set to star and executive produce. "The Changeling" is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed. Release date: Unknown The Crowded Room The Crowded Room is a Tom Holland-starring anthology series exploring mental illness: "The Crowded Room" is a gripping anthology series that will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The anthology's 10-episode first season is a captivating thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography "The Minds of Billy Milligan" by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder). Release date: Unknown The Custom of the Country Filmmaker Sofia Coppola is teaming up with Apple once again for a limited series based on Edith Wharton's novel The Custom of the Country, according to The Hollywood Reporter. First published in 1913, The Custom of the Country centers on Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society. Unlike several other of Wharton's novels, it has never been adapted for the screen. Release date: Unknown The Essex Serpent

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston will feature alongside Claire Danes in the series adaptation of the Sarah Perry novel The Essex Serpent, as reported by Variety. Danes reportedly replaced Keira Knightley in the lead role or the drama series. From Variety: "The one-hour drama series follows newly widowed Cora (Danes) who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area. Hiddleston will star as Will Ransome, the trusted leader of a small rural community." Release date: Unknown The Guru Writer Halley Feiffer is developing two new TV series for Apple including The Guru with Wondery as reported by The Hollywood Reporter: "Feiffer, a playwright, TV writer and actress, recently wrapped as a co-executive producer on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Dear Edward for Jason Katims and is developing The Guru for Apple and Wondery" Release date: Unknown The Jet Apple TV+ has landed The Jet, a docuseries that takes an in-depth look at one of the craziest advertising campaigns ever launched, according to Deadline. The series chronicles the Pepsi campaign from the 1990s that would supposedly win someone a military Harrier jet in exchange for 7 million Pepsi Points. James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte are behind the new series, who are best known for their McMillions docuseries about the McDonald's Monopoly game that earned them an Emmy nomination. The Jet tells the compelling true story behind the iconic "Drink Pepsi, Get Stuff" promotional campaign that presented a Harrier Jet at the end of a 1996 TV commercial in exchange for 7 million Pepsi Points. The docuseries is billed as an entertaining and nostalgic deep dive into 1990s pop culture and the events that transpired after someone attempted to cash in their points for a Harrier fighter jet. Release date: Unknown The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is a six-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Samuel L. Jackson. Walter Mosley, author of the acclaimed novel on which it is based, will write the screen adaptation and executive produce. Here's how Apple describes it: "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy's dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. Release date: March 11, 2022 The Last Thing He Told Me Julia Roberts makes her TV return as the star and executive producer of The Last Thing He Told Me based on Laura Dave's novel of the same name. Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing 20th Television. The Last Thing He Told Me adaptation follows a woman (Roberts) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Release date: Unknown The Greatest Beer Run Ever Apple is reportedly in talks to finance The Greatest Beer Run Ever for Apple TV+ starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, as per Deadline. The film is based on the bestselling book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War by Chick Donahue and J.T. Molloy. Beer Run tells Donohue's story of leaving New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army — while they are fighting in Vietnam. Donohue took a good idea to the extreme, hitching a ride on a Merchant Marine ship, then carrying the beer through the jungle as he tried to track down his three friends. Dressed in shorts and Hawaiian shirts, he was mistaken for CIA, which made his effort a bit easier. Finally, when he completed his beer run, the Tet Offensive happened. Efron will play Donohue. Release date: Unknown The Reluctant Traveler Apple has confirmed a series order for a new travel series hosted by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek): "The Reluctant Traveler" will see Levy visit some of the world's most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them. Self-confessedly not your average travel show host — he's not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting — he's agreed the time is right for him to broaden his horizons. Release date: Unknown The Search for WondLa As a part of its deal with Skydance Animation, Apple has also placed a two-series order for The Search for WondLa, as reported by Deadline: "Additionally, Skydance Animation is making its TV debut on Apple TV+ with two seasons of The Search for WondLa, which is based on the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi. The Apple Original series will be written and executive produced by showrunner Lauren Montgomery, with Chad Quant, DiTerlizzi and Gotham Group also serving as executive producers." Release date: Unknown The Sky is Everywhere

Based on the book by the same name, The Sky is Everywhere tells the story of a high school girl who suffers through the loss of her big sister and gets entangled in two romantic relationships. One of these is with the sister's former fiancé. From The Hollywood Reporter: Apple has announced the second feature that will be produced under its pact with indie studio A24 — an adaptation of young adult novel The Sky Is Everywhere. Josephine Decker, the director behind Sundance standout Madeline's Madeline, will helm, while author Jandy Nelson will adapt her own story for the screen. Entertainment Weekly got an exclusive first look ahead of its February debut. Release date: February 11, 2022 The Sound of 007

Apple has announced The Sound of 007 is heading to Apple TV+ a new documentary film about sixty years' worth of James Bond music set to be released in October 2022. Apple today announced "The Sound of 007," a new feature documentary about the remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music. The documentary will make its global debut on Apple TV+ to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series in October 2022. "The Sound of 007" will go behind the lens into the greatest movie franchise in history from the genesis of Dr. No and the iconic 007 theme song all the way to No Time To Die, mixing heartfelt interviews with incredible James Bond archive material. Release date: October 2022 The Supermodels

Apple has announced that it has ordered The Supermodels, an event docuseries that will feature exclusive access to and interviews with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who will revisit their iconic modeling careers and collective disruption of the '90s fashion scene. "The Supermodels" travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women's roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow. Release date: Unknown Time Bandits Terry Gilliam's 1981 fantasy comedy Time Bandits is set to arrive on Apple TV+ as a new series. Variety confirms: The original film told the crazy, multi-dimensional story of an English youngster, Kevin, who discovers his wardrobe contains a time hole. A group of six dwarves come through the hole and proceed to lead Kevin on a series of adventures across history, making stops in ancient Greece, the Middle Ages, Napoleonic times and the early 1900s, before confronting Evil when they arrive at the Fortress of Ultimate Darkness. It was later revealed by Deadline that Taika Waititi would co-write and direct. Release date: Unknown WeCrashed