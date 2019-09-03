Apple today announced it is delaying the stipulent requiring Mac software distributed outside of the App Store to be notarized to run on a device running macOS Catalina until January 2020. However, the delay comes with some relaxations to the requirements to attain notarized confirmation.

Apple says this will make the transition easier and will protect users on macOS Catalina who continue using older versions of software. It currently requires software distributed with a Developer ID outside of the App Store to be notarized for Macs since it rolled out macOS Mojave 10.14.5.

Developers have until January 2020, which is only four months away, but it will now be easier to get software notarized.

In the announcement, Apple lifted these requirements:

Doesn't have the Hardened Runtime capability enabled.

Has components not signed with your Developer ID.

Doesn't include a secure timestamp with your code-signing signature.

Was built with an older SDK.

Includes the com.apple.security.get-task-allow entitlement with the value set to any variation of true.

If an app was distributed through the App Store, then it does not require to notarization.

