Apple has just released the 10.15.4 supplemental update for macOS Catalina, which should improve the stability and security of your Mac. However, it does not mention the issues that people were having, such as random reboots overnight or system crashes. It is, however, supposed to fix the FaceTime connection bug that prevented users running the initial release of macOS 10.15.4 from connecting to devices with iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier using FaceTime.

The original update update for macOS Catalina brings iCloud Drive folder sharing, which allows you to access shared files from Finder. You can control and limit access to these shared files to people you have explicitly invited, or you can grant access to the folder to anyone with a link. Another feature of this folder sharing is that you can change permissions to who can make changes and upload files, as well as who can view and download files.

Another feature that this update brings is more Screen Time communications limits. Specifically, this includes controls for who your children are communicating with throughout the day and during downtime, as well as playback controls for music videos for children.

Apple Music is also getting time-synced lyrics, and you can jump to a specific part in a song just by clicking on a line in lyric view. Safari can now import Google Chrome passwords into iCloud Keychain, and some other improvements. Apple Arcade now has a Recently Played section so you can pick up where you left off, and the App Store is supporting Universal Purchase for apps that have it.

This update also brings several other overall improvements. Here is the full changelog:

macOS Catalina 10.15.4 supplemental update improves the stability and security of your Mac. Fixes an issue where Mac computers runningmacOS Catalina 10.15.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier Resolves an issue where you may repeatedly receive a password prompt for an Office 365 account Fixes an issue where MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020) may hang in Setup Assistant or when disconnecting and reconnecting a 4K or 5K external display Resolves an issue where a USB-C port in your Mac may become unresponsive



We're not sure if this update fixes those issues that people were having where the system crashes or the random reboots overnight. Let us know if this update resolves all of your issues!