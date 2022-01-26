December 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Monterey, 12.1. This latest update offers the delayed launch of SharePlay, updates for Photos and Messages, and fixes.

December 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.2

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.6.2. This latest update fixes a security issue that could allow a malicious app to bypass Gatekeeper.

December 13, 2021: Apple releases Security Update 2021-008 for macOS Catalina

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Catalina, Security Update 2021-008. It offers the same security patches for both macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey.

October 26, 2021: Apple releases macOS Monterey 11.6.1

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.6.1. This latest update is a small one with security fixes. Many users are already starting to update from macOS Big Sur to the new macOS Monterey major update.

October 25, 2021: Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.0.1

Apple has officially released the first public version of macOS Monterey, which replaces the game-changing Big Sur. The update offers new features, including Focus, Live Text, and Quick Notes, and enhancements to existing apps like FaceTime and Messages. The version doesn't include everything that Apple announced about Monterey in June. Features like SharePlay and Universal Control will arrive later this year.

September 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.6. This update comes with security updates that protect against the Pegasus spyware.

What's new in macOS Big Sur

August 11, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.5.2. This update comes with a number of as-yet-unspecified bug fixes for macOS.

July 26, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.1

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.5.1. This update fixes a security issue with IOMobileFrameBuffer:

IOMobileFrameBuffer

Available for: macOS Big Sur

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2021-30807: an anonymous researcher

July 21, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.5. This update adds new functionality to the Podcasts app and fixes an issue with Apple Music.

Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

May 24, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.4

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.4. This update adds support for paid subscriptions in the Podcasts app and fixes several bugs.

May 3, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3.1

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.3.1. This update adds security fixes to macOS.

April 26, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.3. This update adds new sorting options for Reminders, as well as the option to use stereo HomePods as a default audio source. There are also updates to the About This Mac window, and autoplay is now an option in Apple Music.

March 8, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.3

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.2.3. This update brings a number of security fixes to the platform for all macOS users.

February 25, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.2

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur. Version 11.2.2 contains fixes for using recent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with powered third-party docks and USB-C hubs.

February 15, 2021: Apple releases revised version of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur. A revised version of 11.2.1 fixes a an issue that would allow users to initiate the update without enough space on their hard drive. Users will now be warned and prevented from updating to macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 unless they free up the required space.

February 9, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur. Version 11.2.1 fixes a charging bug that cropped up for some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models that prevented their batter from charging.

February 1, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur. Version 11.2 features a number of bug fixes for macOS Big Sur, including a fix for external displays showing a black screen when connected to the Mac mini with M1, edits made to PhotoRAW images not saving, and iCloud Drive turning off incorrectly.

December 14, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1

Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur. Version 11.1 includes support for AirPods Max for the first time plus TV app enhancements, Apple News widgets, and privacy information on the App Store. This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac.

November 12, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur

Apple has released macOS Big Sur. Version 11.0 (technically launching at 11.0.1), Big Sur is a substantial update to macOS that changes the look and feel of the entire system. The Notification Center and widgets have now merged into a single view, and elements like Control Center have come over from iOS, but with their own Mac spin. Apps like Messages and Maps have been completely rebuilt from the ground up, and Safari now has some serious privacy enhancements, along with support for more common web extensions.

September 24, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7

Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.7, a minor update that fixes a few bugs in macOS, including an issue with automatic Wi-Fi connections, one that could prevent files from syncing with iCloud Drive, and a graphics problem with the Radeon Pro 5700 XT in the most recent 27-inch iMacs.

September 10, 2020: Apple releases second supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.6

Apple has released another supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.6. It fixes issues that impacted iCloud Drive and Wi-Fi on macOS Catalina.

August 12, 2020: Apple releases supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.6

Apple has released a supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.6. This update fixes a bug that affected virtualization on Macs running version 10.15.6.

July 15, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6

Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.6. This update adds support for audio stories in Apple News+, a group of other Apple News improvements, and the usual slate of bug fixes.

June 1, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 supplemental update

Apple has released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.5. This update fixes a few security flaws found in previous versions of macOS.

May 26, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5

Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.5 to the public. This update adds the usual spate of bug fixes and performance improvements, but the highlight here is the new battery health management feature for Mac laptops.

March 24, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4

Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.4 to the public. With this update, iCloud Drive folder sharing is now on the Mac, as are Apple Music time-synced lyrics. Communication limits are now present in Screen Time for Mac as well, and there are a number of other improvments to be found in the update.

January 28, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3

Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.3 to the public. This update bring fixes and improvements to all compatible Macs, as well as specific updates for SDR workflow handling on the Pro Display XDR, as well as multi-stream video editing performance on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

December 10, 2019: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2

Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to the public. This upate brings improvements for apps like Music, Stocks, News, and Mail, as well as general improvements to stability and reliability.

October 29, 2019: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.1

Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.1 to the public. This update brings new emoji, as well as support for AirPods Pro.

October 21, 2019: Apple releases second macOS Catalina supplemental update

Apple has released a second supplemental update to macOS Catalina. This update fixes a few major bugs, including an issue that prevented people from accepting iCloud terms and conditions when multiple iCloud accounts were logged in, as well as a bug that cause problems with game save data in Game Center.

October 15, 2019: Apple releases macOS Catalina supplemental update

Apple has released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina. This update fixes a few major bugs, including an issue that prevented people from accepting iCloud terms and conditions when multiple iCloud accounts were logged in, as well as a bug that cause problems with game save data in Game Center.

October 7, 2019: Apple releases macOS Catalina

Apple has released macOS Catalina to the public for compatible Macs. Highlights of macOS 10.15 include the breakup of iTunes into separate Music, Podcasts, and TV apps, the introduction of Sidecar for increased interoperability with the iPad, updates to Notes and Reminders, and updates for macOS security

September 26, 2019: Apple releases another macOS 10.14.6 supplemental update with security upgrades

Apple has released another supplemental update to macOS 10.14.6. A minor update, this one contains security upgrades for macOS Mojave ahead of Apple's expected launch of macOS Catalina sometime in October.

August 26, 2019: Apple releases macOS 10.14.6 supplemental update with several bugfixes

Apple has released another supplemental update to macOS 10.14.6. This update fixes a bug that would cause some Mac notebooks to shutdown while asleep, along with bugs that could cause degraded performance while working with large files and an issue that could prevent Apple's Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand apps from updating.