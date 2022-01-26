Apple's latest and greatest software update for Mac is out now. If you want to wait for it to automatically update, make sure your Mac is connected to power and be patient. If you just can't wait for all of the new features, here's how to update to the latest macOS version.
What's new in macOS Monterey:
January 26, 2022: Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.2
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Monterey, 12.2. This latest update offers a security fix for Safari and other bug fixes. For 2021 MacBook Pro owners, there's improvements to ProMotion.
December 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Monterey, 12.1. This latest update offers the delayed launch of SharePlay, updates for Photos and Messages, and fixes.
December 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.2
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.6.2. This latest update fixes a security issue that could allow a malicious app to bypass Gatekeeper.
December 13, 2021: Apple releases Security Update 2021-008 for macOS Catalina
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Catalina, Security Update 2021-008. It offers the same security patches for both macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey.
October 26, 2021: Apple releases macOS Monterey 11.6.1
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.6.1. This latest update is a small one with security fixes. Many users are already starting to update from macOS Big Sur to the new macOS Monterey major update.
October 25, 2021: Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.0.1
Apple has officially released the first public version of macOS Monterey, which replaces the game-changing Big Sur. The update offers new features, including Focus, Live Text, and Quick Notes, and enhancements to existing apps like FaceTime and Messages. The version doesn't include everything that Apple announced about Monterey in June. Features like SharePlay and Universal Control will arrive later this year.
September 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.6. This update comes with security updates that protect against the Pegasus spyware.
August 11, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.5.2. This update comes with a number of as-yet-unspecified bug fixes for macOS.
July 26, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.1
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.5.1. This update fixes a security issue with IOMobileFrameBuffer:
- IOMobileFrameBuffer
- Available for: macOS Big Sur
- Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
- CVE-2021-30807: an anonymous researcher
July 21, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.5. This update adds new functionality to the Podcasts app and fixes an issue with Apple Music.
- Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows
- Music may not update play count and last played date in your library
- Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip
May 24, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.4
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.4. This update adds support for paid subscriptions in the Podcasts app and fixes several bugs.
May 3, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3.1
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.3.1. This update adds security fixes to macOS.
April 26, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.3. This update adds new sorting options for Reminders, as well as the option to use stereo HomePods as a default audio source. There are also updates to the About This Mac window, and autoplay is now an option in Apple Music.
March 8, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.3
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur, 11.2.3. This update brings a number of security fixes to the platform for all macOS users.
February 25, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.2
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur. Version 11.2.2 contains fixes for using recent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with powered third-party docks and USB-C hubs.
February 15, 2021: Apple releases revised version of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur. A revised version of 11.2.1 fixes a an issue that would allow users to initiate the update without enough space on their hard drive. Users will now be warned and prevented from updating to macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 unless they free up the required space.
February 9, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur. Version 11.2.1 fixes a charging bug that cropped up for some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models that prevented their batter from charging.
February 1, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur. Version 11.2 features a number of bug fixes for macOS Big Sur, including a fix for external displays showing a black screen when connected to the Mac mini with M1, edits made to PhotoRAW images not saving, and iCloud Drive turning off incorrectly.
December 14, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1
Apple has released the latest version of macOS Big Sur. Version 11.1 includes support for AirPods Max for the first time plus TV app enhancements, Apple News widgets, and privacy information on the App Store. This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac.
November 12, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur
Apple has released macOS Big Sur. Version 11.0 (technically launching at 11.0.1), Big Sur is a substantial update to macOS that changes the look and feel of the entire system. The Notification Center and widgets have now merged into a single view, and elements like Control Center have come over from iOS, but with their own Mac spin. Apps like Messages and Maps have been completely rebuilt from the ground up, and Safari now has some serious privacy enhancements, along with support for more common web extensions.
September 24, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7
Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.7, a minor update that fixes a few bugs in macOS, including an issue with automatic Wi-Fi connections, one that could prevent files from syncing with iCloud Drive, and a graphics problem with the Radeon Pro 5700 XT in the most recent 27-inch iMacs.
September 10, 2020: Apple releases second supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.6
Apple has released another supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.6. It fixes issues that impacted iCloud Drive and Wi-Fi on macOS Catalina.
August 12, 2020: Apple releases supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.6
Apple has released a supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.6. This update fixes a bug that affected virtualization on Macs running version 10.15.6.
July 15, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6
Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.6. This update adds support for audio stories in Apple News+, a group of other Apple News improvements, and the usual slate of bug fixes.
June 1, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 supplemental update
Apple has released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.5. This update fixes a few security flaws found in previous versions of macOS.
May 26, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5
Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.5 to the public. This update adds the usual spate of bug fixes and performance improvements, but the highlight here is the new battery health management feature for Mac laptops.
March 24, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4
Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.4 to the public. With this update, iCloud Drive folder sharing is now on the Mac, as are Apple Music time-synced lyrics. Communication limits are now present in Screen Time for Mac as well, and there are a number of other improvments to be found in the update.
January 28, 2020: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.3
Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.3 to the public. This update bring fixes and improvements to all compatible Macs, as well as specific updates for SDR workflow handling on the Pro Display XDR, as well as multi-stream video editing performance on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
December 10, 2019: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2
Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to the public. This upate brings improvements for apps like Music, Stocks, News, and Mail, as well as general improvements to stability and reliability.
October 29, 2019: Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.1
Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.1 to the public. This update brings new emoji, as well as support for AirPods Pro.
October 21, 2019: Apple releases second macOS Catalina supplemental update
Apple has released a second supplemental update to macOS Catalina. This update fixes a few major bugs, including an issue that prevented people from accepting iCloud terms and conditions when multiple iCloud accounts were logged in, as well as a bug that cause problems with game save data in Game Center.
October 15, 2019: Apple releases macOS Catalina supplemental update
Apple has released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina. This update fixes a few major bugs, including an issue that prevented people from accepting iCloud terms and conditions when multiple iCloud accounts were logged in, as well as a bug that cause problems with game save data in Game Center.
October 7, 2019: Apple releases macOS Catalina
Apple has released macOS Catalina to the public for compatible Macs. Highlights of macOS 10.15 include the breakup of iTunes into separate Music, Podcasts, and TV apps, the introduction of Sidecar for increased interoperability with the iPad, updates to Notes and Reminders, and updates for macOS security
September 26, 2019: Apple releases another macOS 10.14.6 supplemental update with security upgrades
Apple has released another supplemental update to macOS 10.14.6. A minor update, this one contains security upgrades for macOS Mojave ahead of Apple's expected launch of macOS Catalina sometime in October.
August 26, 2019: Apple releases macOS 10.14.6 supplemental update with several bugfixes
Apple has released another supplemental update to macOS 10.14.6. This update fixes a bug that would cause some Mac notebooks to shutdown while asleep, along with bugs that could cause degraded performance while working with large files and an issue that could prevent Apple's Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand apps from updating.
August 1, 2019: Apple releases macOS 10.14.6 supplemental update with 'wake from sleep' bugfix
Apple has released a supplemental update to macOS 10.14.6. This update contains a fix for a bug found in the 'wake from sleep' feature.
July 22, 2019: Apple releases macOS 10.14.6 update with bug fixes
Apple has released macOS 10.14.6, which contains updates to the News+ experience, as well as a minor slate of bug fixes and performance improvements.
June 13, 2019: Apple releases supplemental macOS 10.14.5 update to fix Boot Camp bug
Apple has released a supplemental update to macOS 10.14.5 for the iMac and Mac mini that addresses a bug that prevented a Boot Camp volume from being created on a Fusion drive-equipped iMac or Mac mini.
May 22, 2019: Apple releases supplemental macOS 10.14.15 update for 2018, 2019 MacBook Pros
Apple has released a supplemental update to macOS 10.14.5, specifically for the 15-inch models of both the 2018 and 2019 MacBook Pro. This update addresses a firmware issue for these two T2-chip-sporting computers.
May 13, 2019: macOS 10.14.5 arrives with AirPlay 2 and News+ improvements
Apple has released macOS 10.14.5, which brings the Apple News+ improvements, as well as AirPlay 2 support for sharing photos, videos, and other media directly with an AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV.
March 25, 2019: macOS 10.14.4 arrives with News+ and automatic dark mode support for Safari
Apple has released macOS 10.14.4, which brings the Apple News+ subscription service to the News app, along with automatic dark mode support for sites that support custom color schemes. This update also brings support for Apple's second-generation AirPods.
January 22, 2019: macOS 10.14.3 arrives with bug fixes and performance improvements
Apple has released macOS 10.14.3, the latest update to Mojave with fixes for some bugs and improved performance.
December 5, 2018: macOS 10.14.2 arrives with bug fixes and performance improvements
Apple has released macOS 10.14.2, the latest update to Mojave with fixes for some bugs and improved performance.
October 30, 2018: macOS 10.14.1 arrives with group FaceTime call, new emoji, and more!
Apple has released macOS 10.14.1, the latest update to Mojave with support for group FaceTime calling, more than 70 new emoji, and more.
September 24, 2018: macOS Mojave is live!
Today, Apple launched the official public release of macOS Mojave, which brings dark mode, a new Mac App Store, desktop icon stacks, new Finder and Preview features, more privacy controls, the Home app for Mac, and a whole lot more. If you're wondering what all is new, we've got all the details.
Here's Apple's summary:
macOS Mojave delivers new features inspired by its most powerful users but designed for everyone. Stay focused on your work using Dark Mode. Organize your desktop using Stacks. Experience three new built-in apps. And discover new apps in the reimagined Mac App Store.
Dark Mode
- Experience a dramatic new look for your Mac that puts your content front and centre while controls recede into the background.
- Enjoy new app designs that are easier on your eyes in dark environments.
Desktop
- View an ever-changing desktop picture with Dynamic Desktop.
- Automatically organize your desktop files by kind, date or tag using Stacks.
- Capture stills and video of your screen using the new Screenshot utility.
Finder
- Find your files visually using large previews in Gallery View.
- See full metadata for all file types in the Preview pane.
- Rotate an image, create a PDF and more — right in the Finder using Quick Actions.
- Mark up and sign PDFs, crop images, and trim audio and video files using Quick Look.
Continuity Camera
- Photograph an object or scan a document nearby using your iPhone, and it automatically appears on your Mac.
Mac App Store
- Browse handpicked apps in the new Discover, Create, Work and Play tabs.
- Discover the perfect app and make the most of those you have with stories, curated collections and videos.
iTunes
- Search with lyrics to find a song using a few of the words you remember.
- Start a personalized station of any artist's music from the enhanced artist pages.
- Enjoy the new Friends Mix, a playlist of songs your friends are listening to.
Safari
- Block Share and Like buttons, comment widgets and embedded content from tracking you without your permission with enhanced Intelligent Tracking Prevention.
- Prevent websites from tracking your Mac using a simplified system profile that makes you more anonymous online.
Stocks
- Create a customized watchlist and view interactive charts that sync across your Mac and iOS devices.
Voice Memos
- Make audio recordings, listen to them as you work with other apps, or use them in a podcast, song or video.
- Access audio clips from your iPhone on your Mac using iCloud.
Home
- Organize and control all of your HomeKit accessories from your desktop.
- Receive real-time notifications from your home devices while you work.
August 28, 2018: Apple releases second supplemental macOS update for 2018 MacBook Pro
The latest update to macOS 10.13.6 addresses reliability and stability issues in macOS running on the 2018 MacBook Pro.
July 24, 2018: Apple releases a supplemental update for macOS 10.13.6 to fix thermal throttling issues in 2018 MacBook Pro
The latest update to macOS 10.13.6 fixes a bug that caused the thermal management system in the new MacBook Pro models to drive down clock speeds under heavy thermal load in a way that was unintended by Apple.
How to download and install macOS updates
- Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen.
Select System Preferences from the drop-down menu.
- Click Software Update.
Click Update Now next to the macOS update.
- Your Mac will need to restart after the download has been installed, so make sure you save your progress for any program you are currently working in.
How to turn on automatic updates
You don't have to manually update macOS every time a new one launches. You can turn on automatic updates and it will download in the background.
- Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen.
Select System Preferences from the drop-down menu.
- Click Software Update.
Tick the box for Automatically keep my Mac up to date.
