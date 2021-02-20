Apple emphasizes subscription pricing in new iOS 14 change

Apple has made changes to the 'buy sheet' for apps in the latest iOS 14 to make it more obvious how much an app charges for a subscription.

As noted by David Barnard:

Apple appears to making some changes to the “buy sheet” on iOS 14.5. Not quite as dramatic as I hope they’ll eventually do, but headed the right direction. iOS 14.5 beta 2 vs iOS 14.4 https://t.co/miDq0HPdSY pic.twitter.com/QIqQVvkcDi — David Barnard (@drbarnard) February 19, 2021

The subtle change puts much more focus on just how much an app costs, increasing the size of the text detailing price information. Whilst not a major overhaul, this move might hopefully help users be more clear about the price of an app they're signing up for.

The reason for this change could well be recent reports of scam apps in the App Store which charge users hugely inflated subscription costs for very little in the way of features, relying on users not noticing the price or forgetting to cancel after a free trial in order to make money. Some developers on the App Store charge up to $9.99 a week for access to a coloring app, or for wallpapers and lock screens.

Apple has also started rejecting apps with irrationally high prices, reminding developers that they cannot use the App Store to rip-off users. From that report: