Apple today sent out invites for an event being held on September 10, where the company is expected to announce the iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5. Like last year's iPhone announcement, the event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus.

We've already written an extensive preview of what to expect from Apple's upcoming event. In addition to a brand new iPhone and updated Apple Watch, Apple will likely reveal when iOS 13 and iPadOS will be available to consumers. It's also possible we'll get pricing for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Apple is also expected to announce a release date for the new Mac Pro, which Apple originally confirmed back in 2018. Needless to say, it's been a long time coming—but it won't be cheap, as the base model will retail for $5,999 when it launches.

Apple has a lot to look forward to, so stay tuned for the event on September 10.

