As reported by MacRumors, Apple has extended its 13-inch MacBook Pro Display Backlight Service Program for affected MacBooks. The program offers free display repair or replacement for two 13-inch MacBook Pro models sold between 2016 and 2018:

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of 13-inch MacBook Pro displays may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: Display backlight continuously or intermittently shows vertical bright areas along the entire bottom of the screen

Display backlight stops working completely Affected devices were sold between October 2016 and February 2018. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service affected MacBook Pro units, free of charge.

The two 13-inch MacBook Pro models that experienced the issue and are eligible for the program are below:

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

Customers who have the issue can get free repair or replacement by doing the following:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

According to the outlet, Apple had originally only offered coverage of the issue for four years after the original purchase date. However, with the new extension, customers are now covered up to five years after the purchase date or three years after the start date of the program.