The iPhone 11 was only just released — and to rave reviews — but there's already buzz about what's coming in 2020. In addition to features like 5G support and an in-display fingerprint sensor, Apple's upcoming iPhone will supposedly feature a brand new design — and people are hyped.

According to a recent report, the 2020 iPhone could feature a design similar to the iPhone 4. In other words, the phone's metal frame will feature flat edges, rather than the rounded look that's been present in the iPhone for the last several years.