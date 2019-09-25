The iPhone 11 was only just released — and to rave reviews — but there's already buzz about what's coming in 2020. In addition to features like 5G support and an in-display fingerprint sensor, Apple's upcoming iPhone will supposedly feature a brand new design — and people are hyped.
According to a recent report, the 2020 iPhone could feature a design similar to the iPhone 4. In other words, the phone's metal frame will feature flat edges, rather than the rounded look that's been present in the iPhone for the last several years.
Ming-Chi Kuo predicts 2020 iPhones will be significantly redesigned, with similar metal frame to the iPhone 4— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 25, 2019
Here’s a render of what it could look like: pic.twitter.com/5mTfFPKB7J
Based on early feedback on social media, a more modern iPhone 4 is just what the doctor ordered. One iPhone 11 owner joked that he was ready to throw his device in the trash if the rumor turns out to be true.
*throws iPhone 11 in the garbage*— Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) September 25, 2019
That sentiment appears to be shared by a lot of longtime Apple fans who have fond memories of the iPhone 4, which featured an exposed metal frame sandwiched by glass. Apple brought back a similar design when it introduced the iPad Pro in 2018.
Really wish that is true, iPhone 4 design was next level 👌— Gurps (@Gurps_Singh) September 25, 2019
September 25, 2019
never been a fan of iPhone design since iPhone 6. so this is brilliant— am̀ͩ̾̇iͥ̑ͣͨ̃̚t̒͑̿͋ (@stillwrinkled) September 25, 2019
While the 2020 iPhone is rumored to feature a design similar to the iPhone 4, it's said to still feature curved glass. Combine that with the iPhone 11's stronger glass and matte look, and we should expect something more modern and sophisticated than even the iPad Pro.
I hope this is true Apple, please make it happen.— HardcoreAndroid&iOS (@HardcoreAndroid) September 25, 2019
Apple's current iPhone design has been around since 2017 when the iPhone X was first introduced. While the design still looks gorgeous, people are anxious to try something new.
Would be an instant buy for me— Pac (@paccos_) September 25, 2019
Clearly, Apple fans are excited by the prospect of what's in Apple's (rumored) future.