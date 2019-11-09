Apple has said it is aware of an email encryption bug in macOS Catalina, and that it plans to fix the problem in a future update.

As reported by The Verge, a vulnerability was discovered by Apple IT-specialist Bob Gendler in Apple's Mail application for macOS. Whilst exploring how macOS and Siri curates information to suggest to users, he discovered that Mail and other apps store information which Siri uses to tailor its suggestions. One file, snippets.db, was apparently storing unencrypted text of emails that should have been encrypted. Even after removing the private key so as to prevent him reading encrypted emails, he found that the text of the email could still be viewed in snippets.db. The problem reportedly affects Catalina, Mojave, High Sierra, and Sierra.

According to the report: